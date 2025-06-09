BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY and THREE 6 MAFIA Join Forces For “The Thuggish-Ruggish-Mafia-Tour”

Hip-Hop groups Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia announce their co-headline tour The Thuggish-Ruggish-Mafia-Tour. Produced by Live Nation the 24-city tour kicks off on August 21 at Walmart AMP in Rogers, AR making stops across the U.S. in St. Louis, Nashville, Houston and more before wrapping up in Concord, CA at Toyota Pavillion at Concord on October 4.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Tuesday, June 10. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 13 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed VIP gift item, early entry into the venue & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com!

THE THUGGISH-RUGGISH-MAFIA TOUR DATES:

Thu Aug 21 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sat Aug 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park^

Sun Aug 24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Thu Aug 28 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Fri Aug 29 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 31 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Thu Sep 04 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Fri Sep 05 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sat Sep 06 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Sep 07 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Wed Sep 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Sep 12 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Sat Sep 13 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

Sun Sep 14 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 18 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Fri Sep 19 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 20 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Thu Sep 25 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Sep 27 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sun Sep 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Thu Oct 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 03 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 04 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

^without TECH N9NE

ABOUT BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY

Since making their mainstream debut in the early 90’s Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has been an icon in the hip-hop world.

The contribution that Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has made to music is substantial. Breaking onto the scene with their 1994 EP Creepin on ah Come Up, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony reached massive success throughout the ’90s through their multi-platinum efforts E. 1999 Eternal and The Art of War.

The Cleveland-based quintet released albums using varying lineups due to members’ incarceration and internal conflict within the group. The last album Bone Thugs-N-Harmony recorded as a full unit was their 2010 Uni5: The World’s Enemy.

ABOUT THREE 6 MAFIA

Three 6 Mafia’s legacy is undeniable, and after years of creating music independent of each other, DJ Paul and Juicy J returns together for North America Touring in 2025 fresh off stage at Coachella in April where they had one of the most talked about performances with special guest Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker and Wiz Khalifa.

Oscar-winning Three 6 Mafia founders DJ Paul and Juicy J birthed a sound that still heavily influences Hip Hop and Pop music. Their catalog spans over two decades and spawned a plethora of hits, as well as legendary collaborations for/with other artists like Outkast, UGK, T.I., Eightball & MJG, Project Pat, Lil Jon, Trick Daddy and so many more. The roots of crunk in Generation X have evolved into modern-day music, as Millennial and Gen-Z artists seek out the driving basslines and timeless energy of the genre.

In the first half of 2024, both Juicy and Paul have kept the fans talking with their trendsetting talents. “This year has already been a banner year for new music and production from both of us,” says DJ Paul, “I know this is what the fans have been asking for, so we’re ready to bring them the classics, along with our new music in the best possible way. To quote LL, don’t call it a comeback, we have officially been here for years, and we’ve got a lot to show for it. Just wait to see what comes next…”

After enjoying over 15 million record sales with Katy Perry’s Grammy-nominated “Dark Horse”, Juicy J’s recent solo collaborations with Travis Scott, Kevin Gates and Lil Skies, and production for 2Chainz, City Girls, Ty Dolla Sign, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have made some major noise with fans. Additionally, Juicy has appeared on tracks with the likes of Meg Thee Stallion, Young Dolph and Yung Gravy, and has been in the studio with ASAP Rocky. With Gold and Platinum singles under his belt, MTV and American Music Awards on his shelf, and a new television show in the works, Juicy is staying busy in entertainment. Outside endeavors like investing in Core Water, a partnership with Gary Vaynerchuk aka Gary Vee, and building up his own Juicy J Glass company have kept him busy as well, while his new creative partnership with Columbia Records is making way for bigger business endeavors.

DJ Paul’s recent work has included production on everyone from winning 3 Grammys in 2024 with Killer Mike to album bangers with Lil Baby to Drake and Jay-Z’s “Talk Up” on Drake’s award-winning Scorpion album, as well as work with Lil Baby, 2Chainz and Future, French Montana, Leikeli47, Lil Jon, ASAP Ferg and the U.K.’s Giggs among others. He completed a second full-length project with Yelawolf, first Trunk Muzik III and the Ghetto Cowboyalbum. In April 2022 Paul released his own Power, Pleasure and Painful Things album, which has features from Beanie Sigel, Yelawolf, Wifisfuneral and more. Paul flexed his entrepreneurial skills in entertainment with the launch of Mafia Radio, an engaging podcast series which first launched with Dash Radio, and is now available on iTunes worldwide. Additionally, Paul is a principle investor in the world’s #1 ranked Faze Clan esports gaming crew. and has also experienced amazing success as a real estate investor.

The legendary Three 6 Mafia is looking forward to performing for large crowds all over the world in 2025.