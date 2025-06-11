DON’T LOG OFF: Dread Drops Gripping Trailer for Lockdown Horror Starring Ariel Winter!

Epic Pictures’ specialty horror label DREAD has unveiled the first glimpses of their chilling new film, DON’T LOG OFF. The suspense-driven thriller centers on a group of friends connecting via video call during lockdown—until one of them mysteriously vanishes. As panic sets in, they must work together to uncover the truth behind the disappearance before time runs out. DON’T LOG OFF will receive a limited theatrical release on July 11, followed by a VOD release on July 15.

Written and directed by brothers Brandon and Garrett Baer, DON’T LOG OFF was filmed in July 2020 using a hybrid of remote and in-person production.

“Don’t Log Off is about a group of friends trying to protect one another, while the world drastically changed around them in March of 2020. We felt the most honest way to tell that story was by mixing screenlife and traditional filmmaking elements in order to push the boundaries of this suspense thriller,” notes directors Brandon and Garrett Baer. “We intend our film to exist as a time capsule — a testament to this insane technologically-dependent period of all of our lives. While others have relied on ghosts or supernatural elements, we felt the real world was scary enough.”

Official Synopsis: When Sam vanishes mid-video call, her friends race to uncover what happened. As they dig online, they vanish one by one. A sinister force is at play—can they solve the mystery before they’re next?

“Dread is beyond thrilled to be bringing Don’t Log Off to North American audiences. With Ariel Winter as part of a talented cast and a gripping, timely concept, this film delivers the kind of edge-of-your-seat tension that made Host a breakout success,” says Epic Pictures CEO Patrick Ewald. “Brandon Baer and Garrett Baer have crafted a sharp, suspenseful, and inventive thriller that keeps you hooked from start to finish. Their vision, combined with a stellar ensemble, makes this a must-watch for genre fans.”

The film stars Ariel Winter (Modern Family), Brielle Barbusca (Scandal, Modern Family), Luke Benward (Criminal Minds, Dumplin’), Sterling Beaumon (Law & Order True Crime, The Killing), Jack Griffo (The Thundermans Return, Alexa & Katie), Kara Royster (Pretty Little Liars, Supernatural), Ashley Argota (All American, The Fosters), and Khylin Rhambo (47 Meters Down: Uncaged, Teen Wolf).

Producers include Ariel Winter, Luke Benward, Sterling Beaumon, Austin Seltzer (The Stranger), Nicole Smolen (Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction), and Todd Slater (Succubus, Avenue of the Giants, Whiteout) of Brick Lane Entertainment.