REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup For June 20th Episode Unveiled!

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, JUNE 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.”

This week marks the 700th episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER and features a one-on-one interview with Dave Barry, Pulitzer Prize-winning humor columnist and author of the new book “Class Clown: The Memoirs of a Professional Wiseass: How I Went 77 Years Without Growing Up.” This week’s panel discussion includes Paul Begala, Democratic strategist and political contributor at CNN; and Rep. Wesley Hunt, Republican congressman who represents the 38th district of Texas.

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma” (2018), and “#Adulting” (2022). First on “Politically Incorrect” and for more than 20 years on “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy® nominations. Maher’s 13th comedy special for the network “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” debuted January 10 on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.