MÖTLEY CRÜE Join Forces With DOLLY PARTON For New Version of “Home Sweet Home”

Rock legends Mötley Crüe have announced the release of From The Beginning, a brand-new singles collection arriving on September 12, 2025 via BMG, the same day that the legendary rockers will kick off their highly anticipated 10-show residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV.

From The Beginning is Mötley Crüe’s definitive compilation and traces the band’s storied career from their start on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles to their current status as global rock titans. The album includes a stunning new version of the band’s revered classic, “Home Sweet Home,” reimagined as a heartfelt duet with none other than globally beloved superstar Dolly Parton that is out everywhere now.

Bringing together two giants of American music, the new rendition of “Home Sweet Home” feat. Dolly Parton offers a powerful twist on the 1985 hit. To drive home the song’s positive message of hope, a portion of the proceeds from the single will benefit Covenant House, an organization close to the hearts of the members of Mötley Crüe. Covenant House provides safe shelter, meals, hope and more to help youth experiencing homelessness.

The members of Mötley Crüe shared in a joint statement, “‘Home Sweet Home’ was first released in 1985 as a single from our Theatre Of Pain album. For an icon like Dolly Parton to sing on a song that has not only meant so much to us but to all the fans through the years, is a career high that means a lot to us. We couldn’t be happier to celebrate the 40th anniversary of ‘Home Sweet Home’ in this special way, and we’re excited to share this version of the song with all the Dolly and Mötley fans around the world.”

The members add, “That we were able to unite with Dolly to raise awareness for homeless youth and the amazing work of Covenant House, which provides them safe housing and care, makes it even more special. We hope you’ll enjoy ‘Home Sweet Home’ featuring Dolly Parton as much as Dolly and we enjoyed creating it.”

Dolly Parton offered, “It was an honor and a joy working in the studio on Mötley Crüe’s 40th Anniversary re-release of ‘Home Sweet Home’. I was so pleased that they would ask me to sing on such a classic.”

From The Beginning spans four decades of Crüe anthems, kicking off with their first global single and MTV video “Live Wire” and winding through the years to 2024’s Top 5 Rock smash “Dogs Of War”. In between are the hits and fan favorites that shaped the rock genre and a generation including “Kickstart My Heart”, “Dr. Feelgood”, “Girls, Girls, Girls”, “Shout at the Devil”, “Smokin’ In The Boys Room”, “Wild Side” and many more.

The original studio albums that featured these tracks, including the decade plus GOLD, PLATINUM and MULTI-PLATINUM run of classics Too Fast For Love, Shout At The Devil, Theatre Of Pain, Girls Girls Girls, and Dr. Feelgood combined have sold over 100 million albums globally, generated 10 Billion Streams, and dominated the charts around the world. Mötley Crüe’s loyal fans have been there from the beginning, and their support remains as strong as ever. But with their music featured in video games, movie trailers, films, TV shows and sporting events daily, new fans continue to discover the band’s amazing catalog. In 2022, the band made a triumphant return, launching a global stadium tour that reaffirmed their place as rock’s most notorious band and one of the best live shows ever.

In other exciting Crüe LIVE news, on the same day From The Beginning is available, the band returns to the Las Vegas Strip for The Las Vegas Residency. Beginning September 12 and running through October 3, these 10 shows at Park MGM will be the first and only chance for Mötley Crüe fans to see the band live in 2025. For tickets, packages and more info check here – https://www.ticketmaster.com/MotleyCrueVegas

From The Beginning will be available for streaming in standard audio and Dolby Atmos audio. The physical configurations include the standard CD and 2LP sets alongside CD & 2LP exclusive variants at Walmart, a 2LP exclusive at Target, and a 2LP exclusive at Amazon. Pre-Save and Pre-order HERE.

Coinciding with the release of “Home Sweet Home” featuring Dolly Parton, a limited edition Dölly Crüe merch collection is available now HERE.

‘From The Beginning’ Track Listing:

Live Wire 3:14 Take Me To The Top 3:43 Shout At The Devil 3:16 Looks That Kill 4:07 Too Young To Fall In Love 3:34 Smokin’ In The Boys Room 3:27 Home Sweet Home 3:59 Girls, Girls, Girls 4:30 Wild Side 4:41 Dr. Feelgood 4:50 Without You 4:29 Kickstart My Heart 4:48 Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) 4:40 Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.) 4:12 Primal Scream 4:46 Afraid 4:07 * LP ONLY Saints Of Los Angeles 3:40 The Dirt (est. 1981) 3:52 Dogs Of War 4:04 Cancelled 4:47 * LP ONLY Home Sweet Home (featuring Dolly Parton) 3:59 – NEW

Upcoming Mötley Crüe Tour Dates:

September 12, 2025 – The Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

September 13, 2025 – The Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

September 17, 2025 – The Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

September 19, 2025 – The Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

September 20, 2025 – The Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

September 24, 2025 – The Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

September 26, 2025 – The Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

September 27, 2025 – The Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

October 1, 2025 – The Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

October 3, 2025 – The Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV