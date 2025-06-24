BLUES TRAVELER Announces Dates For 2025 Fall Tour

Grammy® Award-winning rock band Blues Traveler is hitting the road this fall for a nationwide tour that promises to deliver a powerhouse setlist packed with the songs fans know and love. Kicking off Friday, October 3 at the Paramount Theater in Rutland, VT and running through November 15 at the IP Casino Resort & Spa in Biloxi, MS, the Fall 2025 Tour will bring the band’s signature harmonica-driven sound, high-energy jams, and decades of hits to stages across the U.S.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, June 27 at 10 AM local time at https://bluestraveler.com/tour/. VIP packages will be available starting Tuesday, June 24.

Best known for chart-toppers like “Run-Around,” which had the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history and earned them a Grammy for “Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals,” “Hook,” which charted at #23, and “But Anyway,” Blues Traveler will treat fans to a full evening of music spanning their prolific career. From breakthrough classics to deeper cuts and modern-day favorites including those from their latest albums Traveler’s Blues and Traveler’s Soul (Round Hill Records/ Black Hill Records, 2021, 2023), the former of which earned them a Grammy nod for “Best Traditional Blues Album.” The tour will be a celebration of the band’s rich musical legacy—and their enduring bond with audiences across generations.

The Fall 2025 Tour will feature stops in major cities, with special guests to be announced soon. Known for their improvisational spirit and genre-defying sound, Blues Traveler’s shows are a blend of tight musicianship, spontaneous energy, and heartfelt storytelling.

Blues Traveler – Fall 2025 Tour Dates

*Dates are subject to change.

*Spin Doctors supporting on select dates (Oct. 19 & 21).

October

Oct. 3 – Paramount Theater – Rutland, VT

Oct. 4 – The Cabot Theater – Beverly, MA

Oct. 5 – Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts – Patchogue, NY

Oct. 8 – Bergen Performing Arts Center – Englewood, NJ

Oct. 10 – State Theatre – Ithaca, NY

Oct. 11 – Sherman Theater – Stroudsburg, PA

Oct. 12 – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA

Oct. 18 – Delta Hot Tamale Festival – Greenville, MS

Oct. 19 – Momentary Green – Bentonville, AR *

Oct. 21 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN *

Oct. 24 – Sandy Creek Sporting Grounds at Reynolds Lake Oconee – Greensboro, GA

Oct. 25 – Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee – North Augusta, SC

Oct. 26 – House of Blues – Myrtle Beach, SC

November

Nov. 4 – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center – Harrisburg, PA

Nov. 6 – Ford Theater – Wabash, IN

Nov. 7 – Boondocks Pub – Springfield, IL

Nov. 8 – Ameristar Casino KC – Star Pavilion – Kansas City, MO

Nov. 11 – The Carson Center for the Performing Arts – Paducah, KY

Nov. 14 – The Hall – Little Rock, AR

Nov. 15 – IP Casino Resort & Spa – Biloxi, MS

For more information, visit https://bluestraveler.com