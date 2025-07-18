JCVD and RiffTrax Collide in Theaters for a Time-Bending Roast of “TIMECOP”!

Fathom Events is dialing back the clock—and the logic—for an all-new riffing spectacular! Join comedy legends Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett (of Mystery Science Theater 3000 fame) as they take on one of Jean-Claude Van Damme’s most gloriously absurd sci-fi flicks in “RiffTrax Live: Timecop”, hitting theaters nationwide Thursday, August 14 and Tuesday, August 19 at 7PM (local time).

About the Show:

In the far-off future of 2004, time travel is real, splits are still in style, and Van Damme’s mullet is holding strong. When his wife (Mia Sara) is murdered by time-hopping thugs, JCVD joins a crack team of timecops to stop bad guys from messing with history.

The biggest threat? A corrupt U.S. Senator (Ron Silver) using time travel to pull off the ultimate campaign finance fraud. Forget killer robots—this is election interference with a roundhouse kick!

With the RiffTrax crew on the case, expect nonstop laughs, inexplicable plot holes, and plenty of time-traveling nonsense delivered with comedic precision. Don’t miss your chance to experience “Timecop” like never before—live on the big screen with a room full of fans!

Tickets for RiffTrax Live: Timecop are now available at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change).