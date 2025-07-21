Comedian CHELCIE LYNN Announces Dates For ‘Trailer Trash Tammy’s Loose Lips Tour’

Comedian, actress, and internet personality extraordinaire Chelcie Lynn has announced the rest of her 2025 touring schedule today, with Trailer Trash Tammy’s 35-date Loose Lips Tour, launching Sept. 24 in Cary, NC.

“I’m excited for this tour, it’s going to be a bit different from our past ones. It’s all fresh material and it’s a lot more interactive. Plus, I have a new segment doing something I’ve never done before, which should be fun” Chelcie shares. “I’m super excited for everyone to slide into Tammy’s Box.”

Known for her viral character “Trailer Trash Tammy” and a raw, unfiltered brand of humor, Chelcie will bring laughs straight to fans across the U.S. The newly announced run finishes out a stacked 2025 touring schedule, following spring and summer sell outs from the flyovers to the coasts that left audiences roaring. With new material, bigger venues, and even wilder stories, the upcoming sprint promises to be her boldest yet.

From online sensation to comedy headliner, Chelcie Lynn continues to break barriers and belly buttons with her fearless, unforgettable act. Fans both old and new won’t want to miss these hilarious nights out.

Tickets for Trailer Trash Tammy’s Loose Lips Tour go on sale July 25 at eatmytrash.com. Full list of tour dates below.

CHELCIE LYNN PRESENTS TRAILER TRASH TAMMY’S LOOSE LIPS TOUR

Wed September 24 – Cary, NC – Improv

Thurs September 25 – Charlotte, NC – Comedy Zone Club

Fri September 26 – Charles Town, WV – Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races – The Event Center

Sat September 27 – Ashland, KY – Paramount Arts Center

Wed October 8 – Phoenix, AZ – Stand Up Live

Thurs October 9 – Tempe, AZ – Tempe Improv

Sat October 11 – Flagstaff, AZ – Twin Arrows Casino & Resort

Sun October 12 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

Tues October 14 – Roswell, NM – The Liberty

Wed October 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Lobo Theater

Fri October 17 – Tulsa, OK – Osage Casino – Skyline Event Center

Sat October 18 – Fort Smith, AR – TempleLive

Thurs November 6 – Buffalo, NY – Helium

Fri November 7 – Waterloo, NY – del Lago Resort & Casino – The Vine

Sat November 8 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

Sun November 9 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

Wed November 12 – Cleveland, OH – Hilarities

Thurs November 13 – Columbus, OH – Jo-Ann Davidson Theatre

Fri November 14 – Covington, KY – Madison Theater

Sat November 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Sun November 16 – Detroit, MI – MotorCity Casino Hotel – Sound Board

Thurs November 20 – Des Plaines, IL – The Des Plaines Theatre

Fri November 21 – Peoria, IL – TempleLive at Peoria Scottish Rite Theatre

Sat November 22 – Columbia, MO – Missouri Theatre

Sun November 23 – Wichita, KS – TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center

Wed December 3 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Parker

Thurs December 4 – Jacksonville, FL – Terry Theatre

Fri December 5 – Clearwater, FL – The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Sat December 6 – Fort Pierce, FL – Sunrise Theatre for the Performing Arts

Sun December 7 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

Wed December 10 – Tallahassee, FL – The Moon

Thurs December 11 – Dothan, AL – Dothan Opera House

Fri December 12 – Macon, GA – Capitol Theatre Macon

Sat December 13 – Augusta, GA – Miller Theater – Brian J. Marks Hall

Sun December 14 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

About Chelcie Lynn

Chelcie Lynn is a comedian, actress, and internet personality extraordinaire. Since creating her alter-ego of Trailer Trash Tammy in 2014, her videos have gained hundreds of millions of views across the internet, both as Chelcie Lynn and Tammy. She was honored as one of Variety’s Top 10 Comics to Watch in 2021, and has continued her rise ever since. Chelcie’s hugely successful comedy touring career began with her sold-out inaugural stand-up tour, The Tammy Tour: One Trailer Park At A Time. She hosted the Tailgates & Tallboys festival in 2022 + 2023, and appeared at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. Chelcie also hosted a sold-out Trailer Trash Tammy-themed cruise in the spring of 2024, becoming the first comedian to ever film a comedy special on a cruise ship. The special, TAMMY’S PONTOON PARTY, debuted to rave reviews and is approaching the 1 million view mark.

Chelcie co-hosts THE VIRAL PODCAST with her good friend Paige Ginn, aka “That Girl Who Fake Falls”. Her acting work can be seen in the Duplass Brothers’ feature film TANGERINE, the digital series COACH VON PIDGEON for Funny or Die & Facebook Watch, as well as feature film SWEET DREAMS starring Johnny Knoxville, Mo Amer, and Kate Upton. Catch her live show with tour dates HERE.

