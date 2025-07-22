‘Robot Chicken: The Complete Series’ Set To Hit DVD This October!

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment is bringing two decades of toy-smashing, pop culture-skewering chaos home at last! Robot Chicken: The Complete Series arrives on DVD October 7, 2025, collecting all 228 episodes of the Emmy® Award-winning Adult Swim phenomenon for the very first time in one massive set.

From its legendary Star Wars and DC Comics specials to deep dives into The Walking Dead, Archie, Christmas mayhem, and beyond, this definitive collection captures every unhinged “channel flip” that made Robot Chicken a late-night comedy staple. Fueled by stop-motion animation and a twisted love of nostalgia, the series redefined sketch comedy for an entire generation.

Created by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, the show has racked up six Emmy® wins and countless celebrity cameos—many of whom return in an exclusive 20th Anniversary bonus feature only available on the DVD release.

Already available digitally, this marks the first complete physical release of the entire series, giving fans a front-row seat to every absurd moment from the coop.

This one’s for the die-hards. Don’t miss it!