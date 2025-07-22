SEVENDUST Announces Intimate Acoustic Tour Celebrating 21 Years of ‘Southside Double-Wide’

A tour from Sevendust that has been over 2 decades in the making. To celebrate the 21st anniversary of their beloved acoustic album Southside Double-Wide Acoustic Live, the band is hitting the road for an exclusive, intimate tour. Fans can expect stripped-down versions of their hardest-hitting tracks, deep cuts, and emotional favorites including “Black,” “Beautiful” and “Angel’s Son” —all performed with the raw power and soul that the band comprised of Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vinny Hornsby and Morgan Rose are known for.

This rare acoustic journey brings a unique perspective to the band’s signature sound, offering an unforgettable night of music. Special guest Cory Marks will be opening the tour. Information on tickets for all shows as well as VIP packages can be found at www.sevendust.com.

Nov 14 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note

Nov 15 – Memphis, TN – Graceland

Nov 16 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

Nov 18 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

Nov 19 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Jack White Theatre

Nov 21 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

Nov 22 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre

Nov 24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Nov 25 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Nov 26 – Bloomington, IL – Bloomington Center for The Performing Arts

Nov 28 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

Nov 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

Nov 30 – West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

Dec 2 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

Dec 3 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

Dec 5 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

Dec 6 – East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

Dec 7 – St. Louis, MO – The Hawthorn

Dec 9 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

Dec 10 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Dec 11 – Dallas, TX – Texas Theatre

Dec 12 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

About Sevendust:

Sevendust never follow a linear path. Instead, they continue to bulldoze a lane of their own with a proven one-two punch of rumbling grooves, unpredictable riffing, and stirringly soulful vocals unlike anything else in hard rock. As a result, their music connects straight to the heart as evidenced by their full-contact live shows and diehard “family” of fans. It’s why they’ve been around since 1994, tallied global sales of seven million, logged three gold-selling albums, delivered three Top 15 debuts on the Billboard 200, and garnered a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Metal Performance.” 2021 saw them deliver one of the most-acclaimed albums of their career – their thirteenth studio masterpiece – Blood & Stone, which Metal Hammer christened “Sevendust’s best work in years.” However, the Atlanta quintet—Lajon Witherspoon [lead vocals], Clint Lowery [lead guitar, backing vocals], John Connolly [rhythm guitar, backing vocals], Vince Hornsby [bass], and Morgan Rose [drums]—defy expectations yet again on their fourteenth full-length and debut for Napalm Records, Truth Killer, produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette [Alter Bridge, Trivium, Slash]. Ultimately, Truth Killer reaffirms there’s only one Sevendust—and they’re here forever.