Witches, Wizards and Muggles Unite! — Coffee mate® Unveils Limited-Edition ‘Harry Potter’ Creamers!

Wands out, mugs up! Coffee mate is bringing a touch of wizardry to your morning brew with its all-new Harry Potter x Coffee mate® Flavored Creamers. Whether you’re celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday (July 31), the 20th anniversary of Goblet of Fire, or gearing up for Back to Hogwarts Day (September 1), these limited-edition creamers promise to turn your everyday coffee ritual into a full-blown enchanted experience.

Coffee mate® Toffee Cauldron Cake Flavored Creamer: For the fans who can’t get enough of that famous food trolley (you know the one), this toffee-inspired flavor is exactly what you need. The sweetness of caramel matched with its buttery richness is the flavor combination you need to get through the day.

Coffee mate® Zero Sugar White Chocolate Peppermint Toad Flavored Creamer: With this flavor, the only thing that will be jumping for joy are your taste buds. A zero-sugar option, this cozy treat includes a heavenly mix of white chocolate and peppermint flavors, adding a sweet and refreshing taste to your coffee.

Available at grocery stores nationwide for a limited time, beginning in August 2025 for a MSRP of $4.49 for a 28 fl. oz bottle (prices may vary by retailer).

Coffee mate is to coffee what Harry Potter is to the wizarding world – pure magic. It’s no surprise we believe flavor is at the heart of that magic for coffee drinkers, with the power to turn mundane days and ordinary cups into a mesmerizing moment,” said Amanda Zaydman, Nestlé Director of Brand Marketing for the Coffee & Beverage Division. “Witches, wizards and Muggles will all agree nothing says ‘enchanting’ quite like the spellbinding world of Harry Potter®, and our two new flavors – Harry Potter® Toffee Cauldron Cake and Zero Sugar White Chocolate Peppermint Toad creamers – bring that whimsical spirit to every sip. Because Coffee isn’t magic. Until it is.