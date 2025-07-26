First Look at “Silent Night, Deadly Night” Reimagining Drops at SDCC!

Get ready for a blood-red Christmas. The first teaser for the upcoming reimagining of Silent Night, Deadly Night just dropped during the Bold Voices of Contemporary Horror panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and it looks like Santa’s got a brand-new bag of terror.

Helmed by Mike P. Nelson (Wrong Turn), this chilling update to the infamous 1984 cult classic brings holiday horror back to the big screen with a vengeance. Nelson pulls double duty as both writer and director, setting the stage for a brutal and stylish new take on the killer Santa saga.

The film stars Rohan Campbell (Halloween Ends) as Billy, a man whose childhood was forever warped by tragedy after witnessing his parents’ murder on Christmas Eve—at the hands of someone dressed as Santa Claus. Also starring Ruby Modine (Shameless), the cast brings fresh blood to this twisted holiday tale.

Official Synopsis: A reimagining of the controversial 1984 cult horror classic – When Billy witnesses his parents’ grisly murder on Christmas Eve at the hands of Santa, it ignites a lifelong mission to spread holiday fear. Every Christmas, he dons the jolly red suit and delivers a blood-soaked massacre to feed his twisted sense of justice. This Christmas Eve, Billy wants to know: “Have you been naughty?”

With a legacy rooted in controversy and midnight movie status, Silent Night, Deadly Night has long been one of the most talked-about entries in the slasher genre. This new vision looks to honor the grindhouse grit of the original while carving out something bold and modern for a new generation of horror fans.

“Silent Night, Deadly Night” is set to hit theaters on December 12th.