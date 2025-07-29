FINN WOLFHARD Announces U.S. Tour Dates For Septmber 2025!

Coming off the back of his recent SOLD-OUT run of West Coast dates, Finn Wolfhard has announced he will be returning to US audiences this September, stopping at cities across the country on this 8-date tour, including Brooklyn, Chicago, and DC. Wolfhard will also be touring Europe and the UK in October, playing venues including London’s Electric Brixton, Manchester’s Academy 3, and more.
On June 6th, Wolfhard released his critically acclaimed debut solo record Happy Birthday via AWAL. The nine-track album, a vibrant and emotionally charged collection. Beloved by fans and critics alike, the album has already garnered 4.64 million streams and counting. Throughout the record, he delves into themes of anxiety, self-discovery, the ever-changing dynamics of relationships, and the nostalgic freedom of childhood. With a perspective that balances emotional maturity and youthful introspection, Happy Birthday offers a dynamic and deeply relatable portrait of the transition out of adolescence.
Happy Birthday marks Wolfhard’s first solo release after several releases with his bands Calpurnia and The Aubreys. A dizzying rush of nine songs, the album grew out of Wolfhard’s personal challenge to pen 50 songs by the end of 2022.
The Objection! Tour New Dates
3 Sep – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
4 Sep – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
6 Sep – Detroit, MI – El Club
8 Sep – Brooklyn, NY – MHOW
11 Sep – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore – Foundry
12 Sep – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
14 Sep – Washington, DC – The Atlantis
16 Sep – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
4 Oct – Paris, FR – Maroquinerie
6 Oct – Amsterdam, NL – Tolhuistuin
8 Oct – Berlin, DE – Hole44
9 Oct – Cologne, DE – Luxor
12 Oct – Manchester, UK – Academy 3
13 Oct – Glasgow, UK – King Tut’s
14 Oct – Dublin, IE – Academy Green Room
16 Oct – London, UK – Electric Brixton
