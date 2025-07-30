“The Sound of Music” 60th Anniversary Gets Extended Theatrical Run This September!

Due to overwhelming fan demand, The Sound of Music is singing its way back to the big screen even longer than planned! Fathom Entertainment and 20th Century Studios have officially extended the 60th Anniversary celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s® iconic musical masterpiece. Originally slated for a limited engagement, the remastered 4K presentation will now run for six consecutive days—September 12–17—as part of the 2025 Fathom’s Big Screen Classics series.

Julie Andrews shines as Maria in this timeless true story filled with joy, music, and resilience. With unforgettable songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” this is a rare chance to relive—or experience for the first time—the magic of The Sound of Music the way it was meant to be seen: on the big screen.

Tickets are available now at Fathom Events and participating theater box offices nationwide (locations subject to change). Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-generation cinematic celebration!