THE MIDNIGHT Return New Album ‘Syndicate’ — Out October 3 via Ultra Records!

Acclaimed synth-pop duo The Midnight — Southern-born, Atlanta-based singer/songwriter Tyler Lyle and Denmark-born, Portland-based drummer and producer Tim McEwan — announce their most ambitious and collaborative album to date, Syndicate, out October 3 via Ultra Records — pre-save HERE. Marking their fifth studio LP and first since signing with Ultra, Syndicate is a 17-track opus that took over two years to craft and reaffirms the band’s place as one of the genre’s most emotionally expansive and sonically imaginative forces.

Produced and mixed by McEwan, with additional production by NEST Acoustics, the album features a dynamic roster of collaborators including Bonnie McKee, Jupiter Winter, and Carpenter Brut, as well as multiple co-writes with Dan the Automator, including the sprawling new single “Shadowverse” — out today (listen HERE). The album was mastered by Cass Irvine (Galantis, Jax Jones).

“Anything that can’t go on forever will end. This is our record about loss, humility, and transcendence written in a season of desperation, between cancer treatments, in the shadow of heartbreak. Time is short, but it’s long enough if we know what to do with it. We are not infinite, but we are infinite enough. Tick tock.” — Tyler Lyle on Syndicate

Syndicate launches a bold new chapter for The Midnight — one that balances widescreen ambition with a deeply personal return to form. Where 2022’s Heroes closed a trilogy (Kids, Monsters, Heroes) and leaned into glossy pop-rock textures, Syndicate revisits the shimmering synthwave DNA that first defined the band, offering a soundscape that feels both cinematic and comfortingly familiar. Built around a loose conceptual arc — a future world where Earth is dead and all that remains is a signal, a broadcast of songs and stories — Syndicate is a transmission from the edge of memory, identity, and connection.

The release follows the band’s sold-out 2024 North American co-headlining tour with Chromeo, as well as celebrated headline runs in Australia and India, and the 10th anniversary of their debut EP — Days of Thunder. It’s a culmination of a decade-long journey that’s seen The Midnight evolve from underground favorites to a global touring act with a fiercely dedicated fanbase.

Formed in 2012, Lyle and McEwan have steadily expanded their sonic palette and stage presence, growing into a powerhouse five-piece with the addition of Lelia Broussard (bass), Royce Whittaker (guitar), and Justin Klunk(saxophone/synth). This lineup has supercharged both their studio output and immersive live shows, giving their blend of nostalgic synths, driving beats, and heartfelt lyricism even greater emotional weight.

Syndicate threads together everything that has made The Midnight beloved while embracing new terrain — bigger, deeper, and more resonant than ever before. This is the sound of a band at their creative peak, tuning into the frequency that made them who they are.

The Midnight’s UK/EU Tour Dates:

17 Sep – Helsinki, FI – House of Culture

19 Sep – Stockholm, SE – Fållan

20 Sep – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller

21 Sep – Copenhagen, DK – Vega

23 Sep – Wroc?aw, PL – A2

24 Sep – Leipzig, DE – Werk 2

25 Sep – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg Ronda

26 Sep – Antwerp, BE – De Roma

28 Sep – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall

29 Sep – Munich, DE – Backstage Werk

01 Oct – Toulouse, FR – Le Rex de Toulouse

02 Oct – Madrid, ES – La Riviera

03 Oct – Barcelona, ES – Sala Apolo

04 Oct – Lyon, FR – Le Transbordeur

06 Oct – Paris, FR – Casino de Paris

08 Oct – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

09 Oct – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

10 Oct – Sheffield, UK – Octagon Centre

12 Oct – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre