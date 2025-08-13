BARMEN 1873 BOURBON and LAINEY WILSON Unveil Limited-Edition Whirlwind World Tour Bottle

Barmen 1873 Bourbon, a 92-proof blend of hand-selected straight bourbons from Coors Whiskey Co., has announced the launch of a limited-edition commemorative bottle in celebration of its partnership with GRAMMY award winning country star Lainey Wilson and the kickoff of the U.S. leg of her 2025 Whirlwind World Tour. This exclusive release brings together two American originals—one built on music, one on whiskey—both rooted in authenticity, craft, and grit.

Hitting shelves on August 11, 2025, the Lainey Wilson Whirlwind World Tour Commemorative Bottle features a full design takeover inspired by Wilson’s bold style and breakout career. The collectible release includes just 1,000 cases across markets that align with tour stops.

A Label That Sets The Stage

The commemorative label showcases:

Individually numbered bottles

Lainey Wilson “2025 Tour” belly band displayed front and center, putting the tour at the heart of the package

"2025 Tour" belly band displayed front and center, putting the tour at the heart of the package Lainey-branded tax strip takeover

Lainey Wilson Whirlwind World Tour emblem

“Barmen 1873 x Lainey Wilson ” collaboration callout

” collaboration callout “Whirlwind World Tour Release” designation

“This bottle of Barmen 1873 has my name written all over it – literally — and it’s coming on the road with us. My limited-edition Whirlwind World Tour release of Barmen 1873 can be found along the tour route through 2025,” said Lainey Wilson.

“This commemorative release captures the fire, energy, and soul of Lainey’s Whirlwind World Tour,” said Susie McInerney, Marketing Lead for Barmen 1873 Bourbon. “It’s a celebration of a shared American spirit—and something truly special for both music fans and whiskey drinkers.”

The commemorative bottles will be available in select U.S. markets aligned with tour stops— Nashville, Dallas, Denver, Chicago, Tampaand others—while supplies last

The label is part of a multi-year partnership that began in early 2024, when Barmen 1873 named Lainey Wilson its first official artist partner. To kick off the brand’s partnership, Barmen 1873 Bourbon helped bring “Bell Bottom Country” to life through a Lainey Wilson-themed pop-up in Nashville, with all proceeds benefiting her charity, the Heart Like a Truck Fund. The partnership has since come to life through custom brand integrations, on-stage moments, and shared appearances across digital and retail platforms.

For more information and updates on the commemorative bottle, visit www.barmen1873bourbon.com or follow @barmen1873 on Instagram.