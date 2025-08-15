Tim Burton’s “Batman” and “Batman Returns” Return to Theaters in Dolby Vision & Atmos

Raise the Bat-Signal: Dolby and Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group announced they are bringing Tim Burton’s landmark Super Hero films “Batman” (1989) and “Batman Returns” (1992) back for a special one-night engagement on August 25 in ultra-vivid Dolby Vision and immersive Dolby Atmos sound. The films will screen exclusively at more than 160 Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres locations across the U.S. Tickets are on sale now.

Whether you’re reliving Batman’s (Michael Keaton) most heroic moments or witnessing unforgettable villainy from The Joker (Jack Nicholson), The Penguin (Danny DeVito), and Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer), Dolby Vision delivers deeper blacks, sharper contrast, and more vivid colors. Meanwhile, Dolby Atmos enhances every detail of the soundscape — from the roar of the Batwing’s engines to the sweep of Danny Elfman’s iconic score — surrounding audiences in pristine, multi-dimensional audio. Together, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos elevate Burton’s trademark visual style and deepen Gotham’s gothic atmosphere.

“I hadn’t watched these films since I made them, and seeing them again with this level of clarity, beauty, color, and sound felt really new and exciting,” said filmmaker Tim Burton. “Dolby Atmos and Vision brought it all to life in a fresh way.”

“‘Batman’ and ‘Batman Returns’ remain seminal films in the history of the Super Hero genre,” said Michelle Maddalena, Vice President of Global Content and Industry Relations at Dolby. “This new presentation honors Tim Burton’s bold creativity while showcasing how far audio and image technology have come.”

“Tim Burton’s acclaimed Batman films deliver a dark, iconic vision of Gotham City that continues to influence the modern Super Hero genre,” said Jeff Goldstein, President of Global Distribution at Warner Bros. Pictures. “With their advancements over the past decades, Dolby now transforms these beloved classics into entirely new cinematic experiences.”

Burton’s Batman films are more than celebrated classics — they helped usher in a new era of cinematic audio. When “Batman Returns” premiered in 1992, it broke new ground as the first feature film presented in Dolby Digital, the revolutionary audio format that became synonymous with surround sound in theaters. That legacy continues today with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, technologies that have redefined how audiences experience movies with unparalleled picture quality and immersive sound.

Moviegoers in the U.S. can find showtimes and purchase tickets at Dolby Cinema at AMC locations by visiting https://dolbylabs.co/Batman and https://dolbylabs.co/BatmanReturns.