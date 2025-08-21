Celebrate 30 Years of ‘Showgirls’ with Elizabeth Berkley Live at the Paramount Theatre!

If you’re a fan of cult cinema, this is one event you’re not going to want to miss! An Evening with Elizabeth Berkley: 30th Anniversary Screening of Showgirls, a one-of-a-kind screening and fan celebration, is heading to Austin, TX, for one night only at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, TX, on Thursday, October 9.

For the very first time, Showgirls star Elizabeth Berkley will engage directly with fans in a truly intimate post-screening conversation. She’ll open up about never-before-heard behind-the-scenes moments, personal memories, and reflections on the impact of Showgirls. This special exchange gives audiences a rare opportunity to connect with Elizabeth on a deeper level and celebrate the lasting legacy of a film and bold performance as Nomi that continues to shape pop culture.

“It is a thrill to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Showgirls in Austin with fans who have championed this film with such love and ownership over the years,” said Berkley. “Austin is such a hub of creativity – where film, music, and the arts intersect making it the perfect place to honor this milestone. To come together here, three decades later, with laughter, nostalgia, and a deep sense of community, is an honor I will cherish.”

Guests are encouraged to arrive in their best ver-sayce attire and bring their most thought-provoking questions for a night filled with camp, nostalgia, and celebration.

Fans can also upgrade their experience with a limited VIP Meet & Greet add-on, which includes priority seating and a photo opportunity with Elizabeth Berkley.

General on-sale begins on Friday, August 22 at 10 am CT at LiveNation.com.

ABOUT ELIZABETH BERKLEY

Recognized by the London Times as a “fearless and committed actress,” Elizabeth Berkley Lauren has secured an iconic place in pop culture. From defining one of television’s most memorable teen characters to pioneering bold female roles on screen, her influence continues to resonate across generations. With a career spanning acclaimed film, television, stage, and authorship, she has become a multi-faceted artist known for her daring choices, transformative performances, and enduring cultural impact.

Elizabeth launched her acting career at the age of 15 as “Jessie Spano” in the hit NBC sitcom Saved By the Bell. The role became a cultural touchstone, cementing her status in television history. Her TV success led to a diverse range of film performances, including opposite Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, and Diane Keaton in the smash hit First Wives Club, Oliver Stone’s Any Given Sunday opposite Al Pacino, MGM’s cult classic Showgirls, Woody Allen’s Curse of the Jade Scorpion, and Roger Dodger, among others.

On stage, Berkley Lauren has achieved remarkable success on both Broadway and London’s West End. She starred opposite Richard Dreyfuss in Sly Fox on Broadway and appeared in David Rabe’s Hurlyburly alongside Ethan Hawke, Parker Posey, and Bobby Cannavale. In London, she delivered a commanding performance in Lenny, directed by Sir Peter Hall, playing opposite Eddie Izzard. These stage credits underscore her range and ability to captivate audiences in live performance, further establishing her as a powerful dramatic presence.

She recently reprised her role and served as a producer in the reimagining of Saved By The Bell, which ran for two critically acclaimed seasons on Peacock.

Elizabeth stars alongside Kate Hudson, Elisabeth Moss, and Kaia Gerber in the film Shell, directed by Max Minghella, which premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. She followed that with a special role in the final season of Netflix’s hit Cobra Kai and will next be seen in the upcoming Hulu female legal drama All’s Fair, created by Ryan Murphy and starring Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Kim Kardashian, and Niecy Nash.

Beyond her acting career, Berkley Lauren is also a New York Times bestselling author of Ask Elizabeth (Penguin), a book born from her volunteer work since 2006 to support girls’ self-esteem. Through this initiative, she has reached thousands of young women across the country, cementing her role not only as an entertainer but as a mentor and advocate for the next generation.

She is married to fashion designer Greg Lauren, and together they are the proud parents of their son, Sky Lauren.