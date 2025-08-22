‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze’ Coming to Theatres for 35th Anniversary!

Turtlemania is alive and well! With a strong $3.3M opening week in domestic U.S. box office results (and counting) since returning to theatres on August 15 for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35th Anniversary, Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide, Saga Arts, and Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group announced that the 1991 sequel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, will arrive back on the big screen in March 2026.

The announcement came with a brand-new promo spot released today celebrating the fan-fueled momentum of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles anniversary run and teasing the theatrical return of the sequel next year.

And there is still time to be a part of this new wave of Turtlemania, with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35th Anniversary extended again in select U.S. theatres nationwide for a second full week – now in theatres through August 28!



Legions of fans of the superhero movie and new audiences are delighting in the shared theatrical experience of the iconic “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” comic book adaptation starring “Leonardo”, “Michelangelo”, “Donatello”, and “Raphael” that caused a pop culture craze upon its 1990 premiere, and now offers longtime fans the chance to introduce their kids to the original movie that started it all, back on the big screen.

From New Line Cinema and directed by the legendary film and music video director Steve Barron, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35th Anniversary presents the Turtles Unmaskedfeaturette. Produced in collaboration with the creators of TMNT: Evolution, Mutation & Reboot, the featurette showcases before the movie—never-before-seen footage from the archives, extended scenes left to history on the cutting room floor, home-recorded behind-the-scenes footage, and 1-on-1 time and commentary with Barron, as he reflects on the day-to-day in crafting the absolute best version of Turtles brought to the big screen.

”The devoted fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise have shown up in droves with so much passion and enthusiasm in celebration of the iconic film’s 35th anniversary, Fathom Entertainment is thrilled to extend its theatrical run for a third time and add an additional full week in select theatres until August 28. Even better, we have confirmed with our partners that Fathom is bringing back the 1991 sequel to the big screen in March 2026,” said Ray Nutt, Fathom Entertainment’s Chief Executive Officer. “With $3.3M in box office revenues for the opening week of its theatrical return engagement, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35thAnniversary is currently the highest grossing 2025 classic/repertory film for Fathom Entertainment.”

Tickets for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35th Anniversary are available at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change).Tickets for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze will go on sale in early 2026, For more information and to be among the first to know when tickets go on sale for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, please visit Fathom Entertainment.