THE DARK CRYSTAL: Jim Henson’s Epic Fantasy Adventure Returns to Theaters October 12–13!

Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide, Universal Pictures and The Jim Henson Company are proudly bringing back to theatres Jim Henson’s epic fantasy adventure, The Dark Crystal on October 12-13.

This special Fathom Entertainment release honors the groundbreaking cinematic classic and celebrates the 70th Anniversary of The Jim Henson Company. The Dark Crystal includes a special introduction from Brian Henson, Chairman of The Jim Henson Company and son of Jim Henson.

“The magic of Jim Henson and The Dark Crystal has long been a hit with Fathom Entertainment audiences. We are honored to bring back this cinematic fantasy masterpiece and honor The Jim Henson Company in this, its 70th year of making fantasy magic for audiences of all ages,” said Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer, Fathom Entertainment.

About The Dark Crystal

Another world, another time… in the age of Wonder. From genius filmmaker Jim Henson comes The Dark Crystal, a masterful live-action fantasy starring some of the most imaginative creatures ever put on film. Many years ago, the mysterious Crystal was cracked and an age of chaos began, led by the evil race of Skeksis who rule over the land of Thra. Meanwhile, raised in solitude by a gentle race of creatures called the Mystics, the Gelfling orphan Jen, is sent on a quest to find the missing shard that will heal the Dark Crystal and restore balance to the universe.

Since 1955, The Jim Henson Company has been an established leader in innovative and imaginative enertainment for audiences of all ages. This year, the Company is recognizing its 70th anniversary with multiple activations and events that celebrate its decades-long legacy of creating productions and characters that are beloved around the world.

Tickets for The Dark Crystal are now on sale at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change For more information, please visit Fathom Entertainment .