SLAYER Confirms Details On Massive East Coast Headline Concert

Rock legends Slayer has confirmed a one-night-only headline concert set for Saturday, September 20 at the 30,000-seat Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA, the band’s only east coast date this year. Doors are at 3PM ET and the show kicks off at 4PM ET. The concert will be hosted by the well-known metal head and long-time Slayer fan, WWE star Damian Priest, and will feature a multi-generational, powerhouse line-up featuring Slayer, Knocked Loose, Suicidal Tendencies, Power Trip, Cavalera (performing Chaos A.D. – exclusive), and Exodus (performing Bonded by Blood).

“It’s going to be great for the fans,” Kerry King said. “Not having toured in a number of years, there might be some people at this show who have never seen Slayer before, or in some time. So, for the Hershey concert, we’ll play a Slayer show, we’ll have all of our big fire effects, just burn everything like we used to – a real Slayer show.” Added King, ““This will be the first time Slayer has played with Power Trip or Knocked Loose, but I am well aware of them from word of mouth and hearing their music on Liquid Metal. I’m looking forward to seeing them live.

Added Tom Araya, “My favorite part of what I do is the stage time. Nothing compares to the 90-minutes when we’re on stage playing live, sharing that intense energy with our fans. I love singing, and I love convincing everybody, ‘my god, that guy is a maniac.’”

“I’ve been a Slayer fan ever since I was a kid,” said Priest. “Metal has always had a special place in wrestling, Slayer’s legacy is woven into the fabric of wrestling, and the genre wouldn’t be where it is today without Slayer. This September at Hershey Park Stadium in Pennsylvania, I’m excited and honored to host Slayer’s show and bring wrestling into their world.”

Slayer’s 2025 concert dates are as follows:

SEPTEMBER

18 Louder Than Life @ Highland Festival Grounds, Louisville, KY

20 Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

About Slayer (2025)

For more than four decades, Slayer’s onslaught has proved the band to be the supreme thrash-metal band on the planet, the band that other heavy acts are still measured against and aspire to. Their membership in “The Big Four” – Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax – the four bands that defined the thrash/metal genre – secures their place in music history.

The five-time nominated, two-time Grammy winners have also accumulated an abundance of certified Gold Albums along with “Best…” awards from media outlets all over the world, including Kerrang!, SPIN, Metal Hammer, Revolver, and Esquire. Throughout Slayer’s history, the band never faltered in unleashing its extreme and focused sonic assault, and, unlike many of its contemporaries who commercialized their sound, Slayer remained crushing and brutal, steadfastly refusing to cater to the mainstream. Slayer’s founding member, guitarist Jeff Hanneman passed in 2013, and Exodus guitarist Gary Holt has been filling that spot since.

Paul Bostaph, who was Slayer’s drummer from ’94 – ’01, rejoined bassist/vocalist Tom Araya and guitarist Kerry King in 2013, and remains back behind the kit.

In January 2018, Slayer announced they were calling it a day and would be doing one final world tour to thank its fans for their support over the years. Launched on May 10, 2018, by the time the 18-month tour wrapped on November 30, 2019, Slayer had played 148 shows, performing in 34 countries and 146 cities around the world, and in 40 U.S. states. In September, 2024, Slayer surprised fans with the news that they would headline three, major summer U.S. festivals – Riot Fest, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock. While Slayer has no plans to do any extensive touring, the band likely will continue to play some one-off shows, such as the recent Black Sabbath concert in the UK, a handful of headline UK dates, and select major festivals. All Hail Slayer.

Take a digital deep dive into Slayer’s 40+ years via “Slaytanic Verses,” the band’s online museum – https://www.slayer.net/