ARIANA GRANDE Announces 2026 ‘The Eternal Sunshine Tour’

GRAMMY-winner and Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated actress and musician Ariana Grande has officially announced her highly anticipated ‘The Eternal Sunshine Tour’ set to hit arenas across North America and the UK next summer. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will feature multiple nights in every city, including massive four-night runs in Los Angeles and Brooklyn, and an impressive five-night residency at London’s O2 Arena. The tour launches in Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena, with additional stops in Austin, Chicago, Atlanta and more.

‘The Eternal Sunshine Tour’ marks Ariana’s first return to the stage in six years following her record-breaking Sweetener World Tour, which drew more than 1.3 million fans across nearly 100 shows. The new tour supports her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, released on March 8, 2024, via Republic Records, and its deluxe follow-up, Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead, which dropped one year later featuring nine bonus tracks and six brand-new songs.

NORTH AMERICA TICKETS: To participate in the Ariana Grande Artist Presale on Tuesday, September 9 at 10AM local time, you must sign up athttps://livemu.sc/arianagrande by Sunday, September 7 at 11AM PT / 2PM ET. No codes are needed – access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Remaining tickets will be available during the general onsale beginning Wednesday, September 10 at 10AM local time at ArianaGrande.com.

UK TICKETS: Tickets will go on sale beginning Tuesday, September 16th with an artist presale as well as an O2 Priority Presale. To participate in the artist presale on Tuesday, September 16th at 10AM BST, sign up HERE by Sunday, September 7 at 7PM BST. Remaining tickets will be available during the general onsale beginning Thursday, September 18th at 10AM BST at ArianaGrande.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, exclusive invitation to the pre-show Ari’s VIP lounge, specially designed VIP gift item, early entry into the venue & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

THE ETERNAL SUNSHINE TOUR DATES 2026:

Sat Jun 06 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Tue Jun 09 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sat Jun 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sun Jun 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Jun 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Jun 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Jun 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Jun 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Jun 30 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Thu Jul 02 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Mon Jul 06 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Mon Jul 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Thu Jul 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Wed Jul 22 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue Jul 28 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Thu Jul 30 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Aug 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Aug 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Aug 15 – London, UK – The O2

Sun Aug 16 – London, UK – The O2

Wed Aug 19 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Aug 20 – London, UK – The O2

Sun Aug 23 – London, UK – The O2

ABOUT ARIANA GRANDE:

With over 115 billion global streams and 30 billion U.S. streams, along with 70 million albums sold worldwide, Ariana Grande stands as one of the most successful artists of her generation. She is the female artist with the most billion-streamed songs in Spotify history, the artist with the most No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 this decade (7, tie), and has earned two RIAA Diamond singles. Her latest release, eternal sunshine, became the longest-running No. 1 album of her career on the Billboard 200, while also producing multiple Hot 100 chart-toppers. On screen, she starred in Wicked, which became the highest-grossing Broadway musical adaptation in box office history and earned her Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG, and BAFTA nominations.

