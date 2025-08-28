The Twilight Saga Returns to Theaters October 29 – November 2 via Fathom Entertainment

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the publication of Twilight—Stephenie Meyer’s now-classic epic love story of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen—Lionsgate has lined up a series of special cinematic celebrations of the global phenomenon that defined a generation.

At the center of the celebration, Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide, is partnering with Lionsgate for the theatrical return of The Twilight Saga, in theatres nationwide this fall as part of Fathom’s Fan Favorite series. From October 29 – November 2, 2025, just in time for Hoa Hoa Hoa season, when cozy nights and nostalgic favorites go hand-in-hand.

Other Twilight activities planned for the 20th anniversary:

20th Anniversary Collectible Book Editions (Little Brown Books): To celebrate twenty years of Twilight and its continued cultural resonance, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers will publish three special editions, all releasing on September 30, 2025: TWILIGHT: Deluxe Collector’s Edition (hardcover), TWILIGHT: 20th Anniversary Edition (paperback), and THE TWILIGHT SAGA DELUXE HARDCOVER COLLECTION

The Twilight Saga YouTube Channel Re-Launched: The Twilight Saga YouTube channel recently re-launched, featuring special clips and bonus content for longtime fans and newcomers alike

Forever Twilight in Forks Festival – From September 11–14, 2025, fans from around the world will gather in Forks, Washington—the setting of Stephenie Meyer’s beloved Twilight saga—for the 20-year anniversary celebration, with Stephenie Meyer joining as this year’s honored guest. This annual four-day festival features immersive experiences including panels, themed parties, film screenings, and more. Visitors can explore the beaches, rainforest, and iconic locations described in the books while reuniting with their fandom family for an unforgettable celebration of the story that started it all

Twilight In Concert – The first ever US National Tour, 60 cities (9/12 – 11/30): A unique opportunity for audiences to relive the film that started it all in a cinematic live-to-film experience with a sensational live band. Musicians will take the stage to perform the beloved film score in perfect synchronization with the original movie, presented in its entirety on a massive cinema screen. Audiences will be completely captivated by the magical atmosphere with more than 1,000 twinkling candles illuminating the grand stage, creating an ambiance that sets the tone for a truly romantic evening. For more information and tour dates, visit www.twilightinconcert.com

New Twilight merchandise coming this Fall: Just in time for Hoa Hoa Hoa season, new Twilight merchandise will be released this fall at Shop.Lionsgate.com and at retailers nationwide

Soundtrack reissue — Warner Music Group is re-releasing the Twilight, New Moon and Eclipse movie soundtracks on 10/31

Fathom’s five-night The Twilight Saga engagement is more than a movie marathon—it’s a celebration of one of the most iconic franchises and love stories in modern cinema.

With the addition of new, exclusive roundtable chats for each of the films, this is a must-attend experience for Twilight fans old and new.

The Twilight Saga roundtable bonus content participants include:

Stephenie Meyer (Author)

Wyck Godfrey (Producer)

Gillian Bohrer (Former Lionsgate Co-President, Production)

Erik Feig (Former Co-President of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group)

Karen Rosenfelt (Producer)

“Twilight fans are some of the most passionate anywhere, making this iconic movie franchise the epitome of a modern-day classic which Fathom Entertainment is thrilled to help bring back to the big screen in this special cinematic engagement,” said Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer, Fathom Entertainment. “With our partners at Lionsgate, we celebrate 20 years since Stephenie Meyer’s first Twilight book was published and encourage fans to relish The Twilight Saga.”

Since its debut, The Twilight Saga has grossed more than $3.3 billion worldwide, launched the careers of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner, and sparked a cultural movement that continues to thrive today. From midnight premieres to fan conventions, Twilight became more than a story—it became a lifestyle.

Now, beginning October 29, fans have the opportunity to return to Forks, Washington, and experience the saga where it belongs: in theatres, surrounded by fellow fans, with popcorn in hand and hearts racing.

Tickets for The Twilight Saga are on sale now at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change). For more information, please visit Fathom Entertainment.