THE MIDNIGHT Preview Highly Anticipated ‘Syndicate’ Album with “Summer’s Ending Soon”

With their highly anticipated new album Syndicate arriving October 3 via Ultra Records, acclaimed synth-pop duo The Midnight — singer/songwriter Tyler Lyle and producer/multi-instrumentalist Tim McEwan — share “Summer’s Ending Soon,” the evocative closing track on the 17-song collection — listen HERE.
As the real summer draws to a close, “Summer’s Ending Soon” mirrors that bittersweet seasonal shift. Opening with a crack of lightning before swelling into widescreen nostalgia, the track feels like the credits rolling on a classic coming-of-age film — the kind of warm, cinematic moment found in the works of John Hughes. Its shimmering synths and emotive melodies underline the album’s themes of memory, impermanence, and connection, leaving listeners with a sense of both closure and continuation.
Produced and mixed by McEwan and written and sung by Lyle, the track showcases the band’s gift for capturing timeless moods through a distinctly modern lens. It follows recent singles “Shadowverse,” “Digital Dreams,” “Chariot,” and “Love is an Ocean,” further illustrating the expansive sonic palette of Syndicate.
The album—a 17-track opus two years in the making—was mastered by Cass Irvine (Galantis, Jax Jones) and features collaborations with Bonnie McKee, Carpenter Brut, Jupiter Winter, and multiple co-writes with Dan the Automator.
Syndicate represents The Midnight at their most ambitious, weaving together their cinematic synthwave DNA with bold new textures and narratives. Where past albums leaned into polished pop-rock or nostalgic reflection, Syndicatelooks outward, imagining a future where the only thing left of Earth is a signal, a broadcast of songs and stories.
The release follows the band’s sold-out 2024 North American co-headlining tour with Chromeo, celebrated runs in Australia and India, and the 10th anniversary of debut EP Days of Thunder. Having grown into a powerhouse live act, The Midnight continue their evolution with a fall UK/EU tour (dates below).
The Midnight’s UK/EU Tour Dates:
17 Sep – Helsinki, FI – House of Culture
19 Sep – Stockholm, SE – Fållan
20 Sep – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller
21 Sep – Copenhagen, DK – Vega
23 Sep – Wroc?aw, PL – A2
24 Sep – Leipzig, DE – Werk 2
25 Sep – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg Ronda
26 Sep – Antwerp, BE – De Roma
28 Sep – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall
29 Sep – Munich, DE – Backstage Werk
01 Oct – Toulouse, FR – Le Rex de Toulouse
02 Oct – Madrid, ES – La Riviera
03 Oct – Barcelona, ES – Sala Apolo
04 Oct – Lyon, FR – Le Transbordeur
06 Oct – Paris, FR – Casino de Paris
08 Oct – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
09 Oct – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow
10 Oct – Sheffield, UK – Octagon Centre
12 Oct – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre
‘Syndicate’ Track Listing
Syndicate (Intro)
Shadowverse
Runaways (ft. Bonnie McKee)
Friction
The Right Way
Afterglow pt. 1
Digital Dreams
Sentinels
Chariot
First Night In Paris (ft. Carpenter Brut)
Afterglow pt. 2
Fatal Obsession (ft. Jupiter Winter)
Quiet Earth
Long Island
Love Is An Ocean
Sanctuary
Summer’s Ending Soon
