THE MIDNIGHT Preview Highly Anticipated ‘Syndicate’ Album with “Summer’s Ending Soon”

With their highly anticipated new album Syndicate arriving October 3 via Ultra Records, acclaimed synth-pop duo The Midnight — singer/songwriter Tyler Lyle and producer/multi-instrumentalist Tim McEwan — share “Summer’s Ending Soon,” the evocative closing track on the 17-song collection — listen HERE.

As the real summer draws to a close, “Summer’s Ending Soon” mirrors that bittersweet seasonal shift. Opening with a crack of lightning before swelling into widescreen nostalgia, the track feels like the credits rolling on a classic coming-of-age film — the kind of warm, cinematic moment found in the works of John Hughes. Its shimmering synths and emotive melodies underline the album’s themes of memory, impermanence, and connection, leaving listeners with a sense of both closure and continuation.

Produced and mixed by McEwan and written and sung by Lyle, the track showcases the band’s gift for capturing timeless moods through a distinctly modern lens. It follows recent singles “Shadowverse,” “Digital Dreams,” “Chariot,” and “Love is an Ocean,” further illustrating the expansive sonic palette of Syndicate.

The album—a 17-track opus two years in the making—was mastered by Cass Irvine (Galantis, Jax Jones) and features collaborations with Bonnie McKee, Carpenter Brut, Jupiter Winter, and multiple co-writes with Dan the Automator.

Syndicate represents The Midnight at their most ambitious, weaving together their cinematic synthwave DNA with bold new textures and narratives. Where past albums leaned into polished pop-rock or nostalgic reflection, Syndicatelooks outward, imagining a future where the only thing left of Earth is a signal, a broadcast of songs and stories.

The release follows the band’s sold-out 2024 North American co-headlining tour with Chromeo, celebrated runs in Australia and India, and the 10th anniversary of debut EP Days of Thunder. Having grown into a powerhouse live act, The Midnight continue their evolution with a fall UK/EU tour (dates below).

The Midnight’s UK/EU Tour Dates:

17 Sep – Helsinki, FI – House of Culture

19 Sep – Stockholm, SE – Fållan

20 Sep – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller

21 Sep – Copenhagen, DK – Vega

23 Sep – Wroc?aw, PL – A2

24 Sep – Leipzig, DE – Werk 2

25 Sep – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg Ronda

26 Sep – Antwerp, BE – De Roma

28 Sep – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall

29 Sep – Munich, DE – Backstage Werk

01 Oct – Toulouse, FR – Le Rex de Toulouse

02 Oct – Madrid, ES – La Riviera

03 Oct – Barcelona, ES – Sala Apolo

04 Oct – Lyon, FR – Le Transbordeur

06 Oct – Paris, FR – Casino de Paris

08 Oct – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

09 Oct – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

10 Oct – Sheffield, UK – Octagon Centre

12 Oct – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre

‘Syndicate’ Track Listing

Syndicate (Intro)

Shadowverse

Runaways (ft. Bonnie McKee)

Friction

The Right Way

Afterglow pt. 1

Digital Dreams

Sentinels

Chariot

First Night In Paris (ft. Carpenter Brut)

Afterglow pt. 2

Fatal Obsession (ft. Jupiter Winter)

Quiet Earth

Long Island

Love Is An Ocean

Sanctuary

Summer’s Ending Soon

