THE YAGAS Unveil “Illusion” — A Dark New Single from Vera Farmiga’s Hard Hitting Alt-Rock Project

Alt rock band The Yagas, fronted by Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress Vera Farmiga, whose new film The Conjuring: Last Rites is in theatres today, has released their new single “Illusion.” The haunting track, featuring Fynn Hawkey, son of Farmiga and husband/Yagas keyboardist Renn Hawkey, on cello, serves to complement the film’s harrowing tale. PRESS HERE to listen. “Illusion” follows the release of The Yagas’ independent debut full-length album, Midnight Minuet, in April.

“‘Illusion’ is my auditory expression of The Conjuring: Last Rights,” shares Farmiga. “The Yagas wrote this song whilst I was in the ectoplasm thick of filming C4. The song emerges from a strange convergence of two events – my terrified offspring running into my bedroom, haunted by an out-of-body experience, and my on-screen child, Judy Warren, experiencing psychological torment. ‘Illusion’ is our sonic interpretation of this haunted dreamscape – the fragile space between fear and acceptance; the space where you realize that the things in your head may be much more than just your imagination.”

Midnight Minuet, produced by Hawkey (formerly of famed alt-metal band Deadsy), who also produced “Illusion,” has been hailed as an “unexpected masterpiece,” “a spellbinding sonic journey” and “a delectable cornucopia of sounds that might be one of the best debuts of 2025.” The 10-song collection is highlighted by the singles “The Crying Room,” “She’s Walking Down,” “Life Of A Widow” and “I Am.” As shown on Midnight Minuet, The Yagas embody a potent duality of shadow and light, ferocity and tenderness. They adorn even the darkest moments with unexpected bursts of ineffable beauty. PRESS HERE to listen.

Formed in 2023, The Yagas – Vera Farmiga (vocals), Renn Hawkey (keys), Jason Bowman (drums), Mark Visconti (guitar) and Mike Davis (bass) – took shape after its five members met at Rock Academy (a Woodstock-based music school run by Bowman) and began playing together in the school’s adult program, discovering an undeniable musical chemistry. An audacious band with otherworldly origins, the New York-based quintet borrowed their name from the mystical Slavic folklore figure Baba Yaga, believed to devour the souls of the newly deceased to safeguard the fountains of life. The quintet wholly shares their namesake’s storied penchant for shapeshifting, morphing from metal to industrial to wildly extravagant alt-rock as their songs journey into the strangest depths of the human psyche. Since debuting last fall, The Yagas have amassed over 3 million collective streams and views and earned praise and support from Revolver Magazine, Metal Hammer, Classic Rock Magazine, NME, The Noise/Ones To Watch, Stereogum, Blabbermouth, Bloody Disgusting, Rock Cellar Magazine, and more. Creating a truly singular aural experience, their music is endlessly unpredictable but infinitely propelled by the spellbinding force of Farmiga’s vocal work.

The Yagas have also been using their platform to shed light on Ukrainian culture and help those in need by partnering with organizations that provide humanitarian and medical aid to the Ukrainian population with their rendition of the popular Ukrainian love song “Chervona Ruta” with Gogol Bordello, with Vera and Gogol frontman EugeneHütz both being of Ukrainian heritage. PRESS HERE to listen to the studio version of the anthemic song and PRESS HERE to watch a live performance video.