REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup Unveiled For September 12th Episode

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues Friday, September 12 (10:00–11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO, with the episode also streaming on HBO Max. The long-running late-night staple will once again showcase Maher’s sharp commentary, signature wit, and unique perspective on today’s biggest issues.

Each episode follows the familiar format: an opening monologue, a one-on-one interview with a notable guest, a roundtable discussion with panelists, and the always-anticipated “New Rules.”

This week’s installment features:

One-on-One Interview : Actor Charlie Sheen , subject of the new two-part Netflix documentary “aka Charlie Sheen” and author of “The Book of Sheen: A Memoir.”

Panel Discussion : Tim Alberta , staff writer at The Atlantic and author of “The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory: American Evangelicals in an Age of Extremism.” Ben Shapiro , co-founder of The Daily Wire and author of “Lions and Scavengers: The True History of America (and Her Critics).”



Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma” (2018), and “#Adulting” (2022). First on “Politically Incorrect” and for more than 20 years on “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy® nominations. Maher’s 13th comedy special for the network “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” debuted January 10 on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey