EVAN DANDO’s New Revealing Memoir ‘Rumors of My Demise’ Arrives October 7th!

This fall marks a major moment for fans of The Lemonheads. On October 7, 2025, Gallery Books will publish Rumors of My Demise: A Memoir, a candid and unflinching autobiography from frontman and Gen X music icon Evan Dando. Just weeks later, on October 24, The Lemonheads will release Love Chant, their first album of original material in nearly twenty years, followed by a 30-city U.S. tour kicking off November 11.

In Rumors of My Demise, Dando finally sets the record straight—addressing myths, rumors, and tabloid fabrications while opening up about untold stories from his journey through music, fame, and survival. Filled with never-before-seen personal photos, the book traces his path from sneaking into concerts as a Boston kid to crashing at Johnny Depp’s Hollywood digs, all while living in the eye of the storm during the wild pre-internet ’90s.

For many, Dando embodied both the promise and pitfalls of rock stardom. After Kurt Cobain’s passing in 1994, speculation swirled that he might be next. Instead, Dando kept going—through fame, burnout, addiction, and even false online death reports. Now living a quieter life in South America when he’s not on tour, he offers fans a refreshingly honest account of a career often overshadowed by image and reputation.

With Rumors of My Demise and Love Chant, Evan Dando reclaims his narrative and reintroduces himself to the world—not just as a ’90s icon, but as an artist who has always lived for his music.