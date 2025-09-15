“Trick ‘r Treat” Returns to Theaters in 4K for Two Nights Only This October!

Legendary Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures and Saga Arts are digging up a Halloween treat too good to miss — Trick ‘r Treat, is for the first time ever, newly restored in 4K and back on the big screen with partner Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide, for a special, long-awaited nationwide re-release of the horror classic on October 14 and 16.

For two nights only, die-hard fans and curious newcomers will have the chance to relive the frights, the laughs, and the twisted traditions of this cult favorite. Plus, audiences will get bonus content straight from writer/director Michael Dougherty himself!

Since its release, Trick ‘r Treat has grown into a modern Halloween classic—part horror anthology, part cautionary tale, and 100% wicked fun. At the center of it all is “Sam,” the mischievous spirit who punishes anyone who dares to break the rules. Sam’s lasting impact has made him one of the top-selling Halloween icons nationwide, transforming him into the unofficial mascot of the holiday in homes across America.

Written and directed by Michael Dougherty (Godzilla vs. Kong, Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Trick ‘r Treat weaves together sinister stories set on Halloween night: a high school principal, Dylan Baker (Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3) moonlights as a serial killer; a young virgin’s, Anna Paquin (X-Men franchise) search for the right man turns horrific; “Emma” Leslie Bibb (“The White Lotus”) and her husband discover the cost of ignoring holiday rituals; and a cantankerous old man, Brian Cox (“Succession”) faces Sam in a terrifying showdown. Darkly funny, gruesome, and endlessly rewatchable, Trick ’r Treat secures Sam’s place as the true spirit of Halloween.

“Horror fans have long been thirsting for Trick ‘r Treat to take its rightful place back on the big screen and in cinemas nationwide. Fathom is thrilled to bring this classic horror film back in theatres in sparkling 4K with our partners just in time for Halloween,” said Tom Lucas, Vice President of Studio Relations at Fathom Entertainment. “A stellar cast helps make Trick ‘r Treat a frightening cinematic experience fans will not want to miss!”

But the fun doesn’t stop there! Fans will also be treated to a special featurette where Dougherty revisits the Halloween memories that inspired Trick ‘r Treat, taking us through the evocations that brought the iconic Sam to life. Generation after generation, keeping alive these rituals of indulgence in our deepest fears; our Halloween legends ultimately show how many of us are interconnected by the vibrant & macabre nature of life.

And before Trick ‘r Treat begins, experience the very first appearance of Sam and the spark that started it all with the all-new 4K restoration of Dougherty’s 1996 animated short, Season’s Greetings.

Tickets for Trick ‘r Treat are available at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change).