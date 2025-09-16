CARDI B Unveils Dates for 2026 “Little Miss Drama Tour”

GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-diamond selling superstar, Cardi B has officially announced her first tour in six years — Little Miss Drama Tour — in support of her highly anticipated second studio album, Am I The Drama?, out this Friday, September 19 via Atlantic Records. The 30+ date arena run will kick off on Wednesday, February 11 in Palm Desert, CA at Acrisure Arena and include stops across North America in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Austin, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Philadelphia and more before wrapping up on Friday, April 17 in Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena.

Little Miss Drama Tour marks Cardi B’s first full headline arena run and the biggest tour of her career to date. The tour will see her headline iconic venues for the very first time, including the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City.

TICKETS: Tickets will first be available via Citi and Verizon presales (details below). To participate in the Cardi B Artist Presale on Tuesday, September 23 at 10am local time, fans must sign up HERE by Sunday, September 21 at 10pm PT. No codes are needed – access is tied to their Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. The general onsale will begin Thursday, September 25 at 10am local at cardib.com/tour.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Little Miss Drama Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to

presale tickets beginning Monday, September 22 at 7am local time until Tuesday, September 23 at 7am local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Little Miss Drama Tour in the U.S. – no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runs from Monday, September 22 at 7am local time until Tuesday, September 23 at 7am local time.Visit myAccess in the My Verizon app for more details. Learn more about Verizon Access here.

Cardi B’s highly anticipated sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA? arrives September 19th after her record-breaking debut album Invasion of Privacy. AM I THE DRAMA? is available to pre-save HERE and includes the fiery anthem “Outside” which marks her 13th top 10 Billboard Hot 100 and her recently released “Imaginary Playerz.” Furthermore, in partnership with her joint venture, Cardi has sold-out of different limited edition box sets, but fans still have access to AM I THE DRAMA? merch which features vinyl, CD and box sets available in limited quantities only at CardiB.com.

‘LITTLE MISS DRAMA TOUR’ 2026 DATES:

Wed Feb 11 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

Fri Feb 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Sun Feb 15 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

Thu Feb 19 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Sat Feb 21 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Sun Feb 22 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Feb 25 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Fri Feb 27 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Sun Mar 01 — Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena

Wed Mar 04 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Fri Mar 06 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Sat Mar 07 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Mon Mar 09 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Thu Mar 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Sat Mar 14 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sun Mar 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Tue Mar 17 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

Thu Mar 19 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center

Sat Mar 21 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Wed Mar 25 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Sat Mar 28 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Mon Mar 30 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Thu Apr 02 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Fri Apr 03 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena

Sat Apr 04 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Tue Apr 07 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

Wed Apr 08 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Sat Apr 11 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

Sun Apr 12 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Tue Apr 14 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

Fri Apr 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

ABOUT CARDI B

Cardi B is among the most significant musical artists of all time, regardless of genre, gender, or generation— all accomplished in less than a decade. Among her seemingly unstoppable list of accomplishments, she stands as the highest-certified female rapper on the RIAA’s “Top Artists (Digital Singles)” ranking with over 100 million RIAA-certified units sold, with 3 diamond certifications. Her chart-topping, GRAMMY® Award-winning, 4x RIAA platinum-certified debut album, Invasion of Privacy, continues to be a landmark achievement in female rap streaming history. All 13 tracks on Invasion of Privacy are now certified at least Platinum, and the smash 2018 album also includes the history-making Diamond-certified “Bodak Yellow.” Her extensive list of awards, nominations, and high-profile honors currently includes 10 GRAMMY® nominations and one win for Best Rap Album for her debut album Invasion of Privacy, eight Billboard Music Awards, six Guinness World Records, four Spotify One Billion Streams Awards, two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Awards, eight ASCAP Pop Music Awards, 23 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, six American Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, three iHeartRadio Titanium Awards, six BET Awards, 14 BET Hip Hop Awards, inclusion on TIME’s “TIME100: The 100 Most Influential People of 2018,” being named Entertainment Weekly’s 2018 “Entertainer of the Year” and Billboard’s 2020 “Woman of the Year,” along with countless other triumphs. She continues to expand her musical legacy in 2025 with new releases, including the tracks “Outside” which marks her 13th top 10 Billboard Hot 100 and “Imaginary Playerz,” from her upcoming sophomore album Am I The Drama?, available September 19th.

Follow Cardi B:

Website | Facebook | X | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok