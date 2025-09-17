THE MIDNIGHT Release “Runaways” Featuring Bonnie McKee Ahead Of New Album ‘Syndicate’

With their highly anticipated new album Syndicate arriving October 3 via Ultra Records, acclaimed synth-pop duo The Midnight — singer/songwriter Tyler Lyle and producer/multi-instrumentalist Tim McEwan — release “Runaways,” a widescreen, neon-lit anthem featuring multi-platinum artist and songwriter Bonnie McKee — listen HERE.

Where “Summer’s Ending Soon” closed the chapter on bittersweet nostalgia, “Runaways” kicks open the door to possibility — a head-rush of midnight escapes and city-light confessions. Built on luminous synths, propulsive drums, and a knockout hook elevated by McKee’s unmistakable presence, the track distills Syndicate’s core themes of memory, impermanence, and connection into a cinematic, radio-ready moment that feels both timeless and urgent.

Produced and mixed by McEwan with lead vocal from Lyle, “Runaways” sits alongside recent singles “Shadowverse,” “Digital Dreams,” “Chariot,” and “Love Is An Ocean,” further revealing the album’s expansive palette. Mastered by Cass Irvine (Galantis, Jax Jones), in addition to McKee Syndicate features collaborations with Carpenter Brut, Jupiter Winter, and multiple co-writes with Dan the Automator.

Conceived as a 17-track opus two years in the making, Syndicate finds The Midnight at their most ambitious — evolving their cinematic synthwave DNA with bold new textures and narratives. “This is our ‘making peace with the apocalypse’ record,” says Lyle, whose lyrics explore paranoia, connection, and meaning in turbulent times, while McEwan’s lush, maximalist production pushes the band’s sound into widescreen territory.

Formed in 2012 after a chance writing session in Los Angeles, the Atlanta-born Lyle (raised in the Georgia folk scene) and Danish-born McEwan (a pop producer turned sonic maximalist) discovered a shared vision that merged storytelling and mood into what would become one of the defining sounds of the modern synthwave movement. Over the last decade, The Midnight have grown into a global force, scoring multiple #1 singles on Billboard’s electronic charts, building a devoted fanbase outside of the traditional radio and label system, and transforming into a powerhouse live act.

The release of Syndicate follows the band’s sold-out 2024 North American co-headlining tour with Chromeo, celebrated runs in Australia and India, and the 10th anniversary of debut EP Days of Thunder. This fall, they continue their evolution with a fall UK/EU tour (dates below).

The Midnight’s UK/EU Tour Dates:

17 Sep – Helsinki, FI – House of Culture

19 Sep – Stockholm, SE – Fållan

20 Sep – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller

21 Sep – Copenhagen, DK – Vega

23 Sep – Wroc?aw, PL – A2

24 Sep – Leipzig, DE – Werk 2

25 Sep – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg Ronda

26 Sep – Antwerp, BE – De Roma

28 Sep – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall

29 Sep – Munich, DE – Backstage Werk

01 Oct – Toulouse, FR – Le Rex de Toulouse

02 Oct – Madrid, ES – La Riviera

03 Oct – Barcelona, ES – Sala Apolo

04 Oct – Lyon, FR – Le Transbordeur

06 Oct – Paris, FR – Casino de Paris

08 Oct – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

09 Oct – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

10 Oct – Sheffield, UK – Octagon Centre

12 Oct – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre

Syndicate Track Listing (Pre-Order/Pre-Save HERE!)

Syndicate (Intro)

Shadowverse

Runaways (ft. Bonnie McKee)

Friction

The Right Way

Afterglow pt. 1

Digital Dreams

Sentinels

Chariot

First Night In Paris (ft. Carpenter Brut)

Afterglow pt. 2

Fatal Obsession (ft. Jupiter Winter)

Quiet Earth

Long Island

Love Is An Ocean

Sanctuary

Summer’s Ending Soon

