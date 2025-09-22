‘ROCKY HORROR: A Behind the Scenes Look at the Cult Classic’ — Legendary Images from Mick Rock Celebrate 50 Years of Cult Cinema!

As The Rocky Horror Picture Show prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary this fall, legendary photographer Mick Rock‘s (1948–2021) long-lost archives are being unveiled in ROCKY HORROR: A Behind the Scenes Look at the Cult Classic (HarperPop; on sale September 30, 2025; 256 pages, 4-color throughout, $50.00; ISBN 9780063385689). This electrifying volume brings together rarely-seen photographs and intimate behind-the-scenes moments, offering fans the ultimate visual time capsule of the film that redefined camp, glam, and queerness on screen.

Best known as “the man who shot the seventies” through his iconic images of David Bowie, Lou Reed, Queen, Blondie, and Iggy Pop, Rock was the only photographer invited on set of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Director Jim Sharman and writer Richard O’Brien gave him total freedom to roam Bray Studios, where over six weeks he captured Tim Curry’s transformation into the deliciously unhinged Frank-N-Furter, Susan Sarandon’s ingénue wide eyes, and the joyful chaos that would eventually birth a global midnight movie phenomenon.

“Frank-N-Furter, mad scientist, self-obsessed, narcissistic exhibitionist, obviously adores to be admired, and for him the seductive clicking shutter of a Hasselblad camera was like a bell to Pavlov’s dogs…” — Richard O’Brien, from the book’s foreword.

Though the film famously flopped upon release, Rocky Horror went on to gross nearly $225 million and earn the distinction of being the longest-running theatrical release in history, thanks to its raucous midnight screenings. More than a movie, it became a movement — a communal ritual of fishnets, call-backs, and liberation that continues to ripple through fashion, nightlife, and music culture. From Vivienne Westwood’s SEX boutique to RuPaul’s Drag Race, the film’s unapologetic celebration of queerness and nonconformity endures.

This book captures that spirit at its source. Rock’s images — equal parts glitter, horror, and punk prophecy — immortalize the very moments where underground cinema became a beacon of self-invention. Interwoven with his photographs are cast interviews, Mick’s own notes, rare production ephemera, and reflections from an all-star roster of Rocky devotees: Joan Jett, Billy Corgan, Courtney Love, Juliette Lewis, Jinkx Monsoon, Duff McKagan, Anna Sui, Karen O, Betsey Johnson, Trixie Mattel, Peaches, Norman Reedus, Cassandra Peterson (Elvira, Mistress of the Dark), and many more.

ROCKY HORROR is more than a collector’s item — it is an homage to the world Mick Rock helped shape, a love letter to the midnight movie that blurred the lines between gender, performance, and spectacle, and a testament to the way one cult classic can forever alter the cultural landscape.

“Maybe the strongest impression that these modest stills project is that, as Richard points out, everyone appears to be having such a good time. That also may partly account for the delightful potency of this celluloid classic. It’s a privilege to have been of service to such a legendary piece of art.” — Mick Rock

Mick’s archive continues to shape the visual DNA of rock ’n’ roll, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show marks one of his most vibrant, playful, and timeless contributions.

The book release coincides with special exhibitions in New York and Los Angeles — the latter aligning with Mick Rock’s birthday. These events will showcase rare prints, unseen contact sheets, and feature appearances from collaborators and cultural icons who continue to carry Rocky’s torch. Stay tuned for further details.

About the Authors

Mick Rock (1948–2021) was a British photographer who shot some of the most iconic musicians of all time, including David Bowie, Queen, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, and Blondie. He served as chief photographer for films including The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. His work is held in the National Portrait Gallery, London.

Tim Mohr (1964–2025) was an award-winning translator, writer, and editor. In addition to collaborating on memoirs with musicians such as Gil Scott-Heron, Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, and Paul Stanley of KISS, his own writing appeared in The New York Times Book Review, New York Magazine, and Inked. Before writing, he was a DJ in Berlin and a staff editor at Playboy.

About The Mick Rock Estate – The Estate of Mick Rock is devoted to preserving and celebrating the legendary British photographer’s extraordinary legacy. Rock’s lens captured not only the rise of David Bowie, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, and Queen, but also the spirit of punk, glam, and new wave. His unrestricted access and raw talent quickly established him as one of the most influential and important visual chroniclers of modern music and popular culture.

Since his untimely passing in 2021, Rock’s wife Pati has lovingly taken over stewardship of the estate — guiding its future with care, integrity, and respect for his enduring artistry. In addition to overseeing the mammoth archive of iconic images, footage, and personal ephemera, the Estate remains committed to ensuring that his legacy lives on through carefully curated projects, creative collaborations and noteworthy events.

