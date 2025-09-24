Comedian JOHN MULANEY To Make History with “Mister Whatever” Tour Stop at Wrigley Field

Emmy Award-winning comedian John Mulaney announced that his wildly successful stand-up comedy tour, John Mulaney: Mister Whatever, will make history at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL, on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

For Mulaney, a proud Chicago native, the Wrigley Field date is a true milestone in both the stadium’s legacy and Mulaney’s career, as he becomes the only comedian ever to perform at the iconic ballpark—joining the short list of the world’s most prominent artists who have made its stage their own.

Mulaney announced the news during the 7th inning of the Cubs vs. Mets telecast last night, after singing Take Me Out To The Ballgame to the crowd. Watch HERE.

The 2026 stadium date builds on the massive success of Mulaney’s Mister Whatever tour, which launched in 2025 and sold out cities nationwide. With demand continuing to grow, Mulaney’s next chapter expands into even larger venues, with Wrigley Field as a centerpiece moment of the run. The performance is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans for what promises to be one of the most memorable comedy events of the year. In 2022, while on his stand-up tour FROM SCRATCH Mulaney sold out the United Center three times.

Tickets for the Chicago performance can be found at Cubs.com/JohnMulaney.

John Mulaney is a four-time Emmy Award, Critics’ Choice Award and WGA Award-winning writer, comedian and actor. Mulaney is currently on the first leg of his newest stand-up tour, JOHN MULANEY: MISTER WHATEVER, performing across North America. Mulaney’s last Netflix stand-up special, BABY J, released in April 2023, earned him a 2023 Emmy win for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special and an additional nomination for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). BABY J also received the 2024 Critics’ Choice Award for Best Comedy Special (non-televised). Past specials also include his 2019 Emmy-nominated musical variety special JOHN MULANEY & THE SACK LUNCH BUNCH and 2018 Emmy-winning KID GORGEOUS. Mulaney worked as a writer on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE for four years and has been back to host the show six times. Most recently, Mulaney can be seen as the host, writer and executive producer of his Netflix talk show EVERYBODY’S LIVE WITH JOHN MULANEY. The series features monologues, guest appearances, pre-taped sketches, musical segments, and more. Mulaney can next be seen in the Amazon MGM Studios film, MADDEN, an upcoming American biographical sports drama directed by David O. Russell.