ADAM PALLY’S ‘An Intimate Evening with Adam Pally’ To Premiere October 17 on HBO

Comedian and actor Adam Pally (“Happy Endings,” “Knuckles”) is stepping onto the HBO stage for the very first time. His HBO Original comedy special, “An Intimate Evening with Adam Pally,” premieres Friday, October 17 (9:00–10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Equal parts stand-up, documentary, and rock concert, the one-time-only performance finds Pally blending truth, storytelling, and live music for a unique comedy experience.

Adam Pally shares: “The special was made out of a deep desire to make something, anything, anything at all, and I couldn’t be prouder of it and grateful to HBO for giving me an incredible platform to make people laugh, play music, and tell some bubbameisters.”

Nina Rosenstein, EVP of HBO Programming, Late Night and Specials, adds: “Working with Adam has been a real treat. His special is emblematic of everything we love about him – it’s so funny, endlessly charming, and a little bit unpredictable, in the best possible way.”

About Adam Pally

Adam Pally is best known for his role as Max Blum on the ABC cult comedy “Happy Endings,” which earned him a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination. His credits include “The Mindy Project,” the “Sonic the Hedgehog” films, Paramount+’s “Knuckles,” and Peacock’s “Mr. Throwback,” which he co-created and executive produces. Beyond screen roles, Pally co-hosts the health and wellness podcast “Staying Alive” with longtime collaborator Jon Gabrus; the duo also fronted truTV’s travel comedy series “101 Places to Party Before You Die.” His additional and upcoming projects include “O Horizon,” “Who Invited Charlie?,” “FUBAR,” and “RUN.”