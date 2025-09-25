Troy Duffy Expands the Saga with “The Boondock Saints, Volume 1: Blood Origin” Book

They were born in Ireland, forged in Boston, and immortalized on screen in the cult classic The Boondock Saints. Now readers can dive into the untold story that came before the legend. The Boondock Saints, Volume 1: Blood Origin is written and narrated by Troy Duffy—the acclaimed filmmaker, writer-director, and creator of The Boondock Saints.

The book will be available for preorder in eBook and audiobook formats via Audible, Amazon, and Apple Books on September 23, and available for purchase on October 21.

In The Boondock Saints, Volume 1: Blood Origin, Duffy delivers a pulse-pounding Boston crime thriller that traces the origins of brothers Connor and Murphy MacManus, who slip across the Canadian border chasing the promise of America only to land in a city where survival means learning fast—or dying faster.

Through their connection with Rocco, a Mafia foot soldier and their best friend, the MacManus brothers are thrust into Boston’s ruthless underworld. Each alley hides a threat, every handshake conceals a blade, and every act of justice demands a darker act in return.

But this is more than a story of crime and vengeance. As the brothers hunt for the father they never knew, they uncover a violent legacy carved into their own bones. The journey is one of brotherhood, betrayal, and the moral minefield of vigilante justice—forcing readers to decide for themselves: Saints, sinners, or something in between.

Duffy expands the world he first brought to life on screen with this debut novel. Fans of the film and lovers of crime thrillers alike will find themselves immersed in the gritty streets, morally complex characters, and explosive suspense that define Duffy’s signature style. Steeped in Irish-Catholic noir, this novel delivers unforgettable characters and a cinematic reading experience that will resonate with fans of crime fiction, cult classics, and action-packed storytelling.

“This story is about family, loyalty, and the choices that define us,” says Duffy. “Connor and Murphy’s journey is dark, thrilling, and ultimately unforgettable—a deeper look into the world fans fell in love with on screen.”