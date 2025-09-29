GHOST Unveils Dates For 2026 ‘SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR’

GHOST has confirmed that its SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR will continue to pack arenas in the new year, with today’s announcement of 20 new North American rituals kicking off January 21 at the Kia Center in Orlando, FL and running through February 23 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Tickets for U.S. dates will first be available via Citi and Verizon presales (details below). The artist presale will begin on Tuesday, September 30 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, October 3 at 10am local time at ghost-official.com .

Citi is the official card of the SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR. Citi cardmembers in the U.S. will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, September 29 at 10am local time until Thursday, September 25 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit http://www.citientertainment.com/ .

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR in the U.S. – no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runs from Monday, September 29 at 10am local time until Thursday, September 25 at 10pm local time. Visit myAccess in the My Verizon app for more details. Learn more about Verizon Access here .

GHOST SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR 2026

Wed Jan 21 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Thu Jan 22 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sat Jan 24 — Knoxville, TN — Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sun Jan 25 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Mon Jan 26 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Wed Jan 28 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena

Fri Jan 30 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Sat Jan 31 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Mon Feb 02 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

Wed Feb 04 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center

Thu Feb 05 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center Arena

Sat Feb 07 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Tue Feb 10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Thu Feb 12 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena

Sat Feb 14 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Sun Feb 15 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Feb 17 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Fri Feb 20 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Sat Feb 21 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Mon Feb 23 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome

For further information on tickets, updates, VIP packages and more, go to ghost-official.com

The SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR has featured the live debut of songs from SKELETÁ, GHOST’s sixth psalm and first to reach #1 on the Billboard 200. Released April 25 via Loma Vista Recordings, SKELETÁ’s #1 debut marked the first time a hard rock album topped the US album chart since 2020 — and also saw #1 debuts in the GRAMMY-winning theatrical rock outfit’s native Sweden as well as Germany, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland and Finland. GHOST also recently unveiled an enthralling new limited-edition version of the chart-topping SKELETÁ, available at Target. This unholy relic is pressed on special Violet Mist vinyl, and housed in a silver-foiled SKELETÁ box that includes an exclusive GHOST T-shirt design, and features a collectible Papa V overlay. Pre-Order now or pick a copy up starting on Halloween.