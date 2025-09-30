SARAH SQUIRM: LIVE + IN THE FLESH Debuts on HBO This December

Sarah Sherman’s unholy alter ego, SARAH SQUIRM, slithers onto your screen this December with her first stand-up special, SARAH SQUIRM: LIVE + IN THE FLESH, debuting on HBO and streaming on HBO Max. After four seasons (and counting) on “Saturday Night Live,” Sherman rips off the straitjacket, unleashing a festering hour of bodily fluids, open-wound confessionals, and jokes that will leave skid marks on your soul. The special taped at The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York earlier this year.

“Word to the wise – don’t watch while eating.” — Sarah Sherman

Nina Rosenstein, EVP, HBO Programming, Late Night & Specials said of the release, “If a special could feel like plugging directly into a live wire – this is definitely it! Sarah’s first special is so distinctly her own. She’s hysterically funny, wildly creative and has a kind of fearless audacity that makes this special truly unforgettable.”

About Sarah Sherman:

Sarah Sherman, aka Sarah Squirm, is entering her fifth season as a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” In 2023, she co-starred with Adam Sandler in the Netflix film “You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!” and is set to appear in the upcoming Sandler-produced Netflix feature “Roommates.” Sarah was selected as a New Face at the 2021 Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival and is known for her popular live show “Helltrap Nightmare.” Sarah previously opened for Eric André on his national tour and was a writer on “The Eric Andre Show.” She was staffed on the Adult Swim series “Three Busy Debras” and Netflix’s “Magic for Humans.” She was previously named one of Vulture’s Comics to Watch in 2018 and one of Time Out magazine’s Five Comics to Watch in 2017.