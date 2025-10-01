Paramount+ Unveils Contestants for ‘Ink Master’ Season 17, Premiering October 29th!

Paramount+ has revealed the stacked lineup of tattoo artists who will be competing in season 17 of the hit reality competition series INK MASTER, which will premiere exclusively on the service globally (excluding Japan) Wednesday, October 29 with three all-new episodes, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly. An official trailer was also released for the season, which will be hosted by artist-entrepreneur Joel Madden.

Meet the INK MASTER Contestants:

Boushee Bowie: IG

Alli Johnson: IG

Isnard Barbosa: IG

Tyler Jenkins: IG

Emily Sabrina Estrada: IG

Seth Holmes: IG

Keahi Ikeda: IG

Matt Mooney: IG

Sherri Austria: IG

Mike Beecher: IG

Kyra Torres: IG

OJ Thomas: IG

Nadia Most: IG

Luka Lajoie: IG

Teneile Napoli: IG

Produced by Truly Original, INK MASTER is hosted by lead vocalist for the pop/punk band Good Charlotte and co-founder of music companies Veeps and MDDN, Joel Madden, alongside returning judges including three-time INK MASTER champion DJ Tambe, Ryan Ashley, the first female tattoo artist to win the competition and Nikko Hurtado, one of the world’s best color-realism artists.

In the new season of INK MASTER, 15 new artists compete as “hometown heroes,” vying for a $250,000 prize in the ultimate tattoo competition, and for the opportunity to put their hometowns on the map. With reputations and regional pride on the line, contestants will put their skills to the test in a series of epic, high-stakes challenges, proving their artistry and versatility to impress the judges. Only one will win the money and earn the title of “Ink Master.”

INK MASTER is executive produced by Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter for Truly Original. Daniel Blau Rogge and Jennifer Aguirre serve as executive producers and Angela Liao as executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios.