Comedian ALI WONG Announces Dates For 2026 “Ali Wong Live” Tour

Beloved stand-up comedian, writer, and actress Ali Wong has announced her Ali Wong Live 2026 tour, a brand-new string of dates that will bring her unfiltered comedy to theaters across the U.S. The tour kicks off January 16 in Houston, TX, with stops in Florida, Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina, Missouri and more. This will be the very first time she’s ever toured in Florida and many other cities.

Following a banner year that included a Primetime Emmy win and an acclaimed Netflix special, Ali Wong Live marks her return to the road with a fresh set of material that delivers her signature blend of fearless storytelling, hilarious honesty, and cultural commentary.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, October 8 at 10AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale, which will begin Friday, October 10 at 10AM local time at aliwong.com.

ALI WONG LIVE — TOUR DATES:

Jan 16 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

Jan 18 | San Antonio, TX | Majestic Theatre

Feb 14 | Brooks, CA | Cache Creek Casino Resort – Events Center

Feb 27 | Las Vegas, NV | Wynn Las Vegas – Encore Theater*

Feb 28 | Las Vegas, NV | Wynn Las Vegas – Encore Theater*

Mar 14 | Tucson, AZ | The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Mar 29 | Orlando, FL | Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Apr 01 | Jacksonville, FL | Florida Theatre

Apr 03 | Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Apr 05 | St. Petersburg, FL | Mahaffey Theater

Apr 07 | Charlotte, NC | Ovens Auditorium

Apr 08 | Charleston, SC | North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Apr 09 | Savannah, GA | Johnny Mercer Theatre

Apr 11 | Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle

Apr 25 | El Paso, TX | Abraham Chavez Theatre

May 13 | Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center

May 14 | Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre

May 15 | Louisville, KY | The Louisville Palace

May 16 | St. Louis, MO | Stifel Theatre

*Not a Live Nation Date

ABOUT ALI WONG:

Ali Wong is an Emmy award-winning actress, comedian, writer, and producer known for her breakout Netflix stand-up specials “Baby Cobra,” “Hard Knock Wife,” and the Emmy-nominated “Don Wong.” Her fourth special, “Single Lady,” earned her a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice award, as well as an Emmy and Directors Guild of America Award nomination. Wong recently directed Frankie Quiñones’ upcoming stand up special for Hulu.

In Spring 2023, Wong starred in and executive produced the Netflix and A24 dark comedy “Beef” opposite Steven Yeun. The series premiered in April 2023 to widespread acclaim, receiving 8 Emmy Awards and 13 nominations. Wong’s performance as Amy Lau earned her the Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and Screen Actors Guild Awards for “Best Actress in a Limited Series.” For her acting work, she also won the Gotham and Independent Spirit Awards. “Beef” received that year’s Emmy and Critics Choice Awards for “Best Limited Series,” won each of its nominated categories at the Golden Globes, and was honored by the American Film Institute in their Top Television Programs Of The Year.

In 2019, Wong co-wrote and starred in the romantic comedy “Always Be My Maybe,” alongside Randall Park. She also executive produced and voiced the lead in the offbeat and zany animated sitcom “Tuca and Bertie” and directed Sheng Wang’s 2022 comedy special “Sweet and Juicy.” In 2019, Wong released her New York Times bestselling autobiographical book, “Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life.” The book features heartfelt and hilarious letters addressed to her daughters.