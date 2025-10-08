ALTER BRIDGE Unleash “What Lies Within” From Upcoming 8th Studio Album

With the overwhelming response to their first single in over two years “Silent Divide,” acclaimed rockers Alter Bridge are back with another song from their upcoming 8th studio album, Alter Bridge. “What Lies Within” is now available via all digital service providers from the quartet comprised of Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums. An animated video for “What Lies Within” was directed by J.T. Ibanez and can be seen here:
With more than two decades performing together, acclaimed rockers Alter Bridge show no signs of slowing down. Known for their memorable riffs, infectious vocal melodies and dueling guitar attack, the quartet have garnered themselves massive critical and fan acclaim around the globe. The band looks to continue that trend when they release their self-titled, eighth studio album next year via Napalm Records. Alter Bridge will be released on January 9, 2026, first physical formats for pre-order are now available at: https://www.lnk.to/AB-AlterBridge.
Alter Bridge is comprised of 12 all new tracks from the band and features some of their most iconic moments on record. Songs like “Rue The Day,” “Disregarded” and “Scales Are Falling” will fit alongside any of the classic songs from Alter Bridge’s catalog. “Trust In Me” shows Myles and Mark sharing vocal duties as Myles handles the verse duties while Mark takes the chorus. That strategy is flipped on “Tested And Able” as Mark handles the verses and Myles takes on the choruses behind one of the band’s heaviest intros to date, giving way to an unforgettable melody. “Hang By A Thread” is sure to become a show favorite as it hints at some of the most popular songs in the band’s catalog. The album closer “Slave To Master” is an epic track that Alter Bridge has come to be known for and is the longest song the quartet has recorded to date. The first single, “Silent Divide,” has been moving up the Active Rock charts since it was released last month and has been viewed over 2 million times since it was released. The band worked with longtime collaborator and producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette on their eighth album. Alter Bridge was recorded over 2 months this Spring in the legendary 5150 studio in California and Elvis’ recording studio in Florida.
The track listing for Alter Bridge is:
1) Silent Divide (5:06)
2) Rue The Day (4:46)
3) Power Down (4:08)
4) Trust In Me (4:48)
5) Disregarded (3:55)
6) Tested And Able (4:36)
7) What Lies Within (5:07)
8) Hang By A Thread (4:11)
9) Scales Are Falling (5:54)
10) Playing Aces (4:05)
11) What Are You Waiting For (5:00)
12) Slave To Master (9:03)
ALTER BRIDGE “What Lies Within Tour” Dates:
Jan 15 – HAMBURG, GERMANY – Sporthalle
Jan 17 – OSLO, NORWAY – Sentrum Scene
Jan 18 – OSLO, NORWAY – Sentrum Scene
Jan 20 – STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – Annexet
Jan 22 – HELSINKI, FINLAND – Ice Hall Black Box
Jan 24 – COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – KB Hallen
Jan 25 – BERLIN, GERMANY – Columbiahalle
Jan 27 – GLIWICE, POLAND – Prezero Arena Gliwice
Jan 28 – BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – Barba Negra
Jan 30 – VIENNA, AUSTRIA – Gasometer
Jan 31 – ZAGREB, CROATIA – Bocarski Dom
Feb 02 – ROME, ITALY – Atlantico
Feb 03 – BERGAMO, ITALY – ChorusLive Arena
Feb 05 – ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – The Hall
Feb 06 – LYON, FRANCE – Halle Tony Garnier
Feb 08 – BARCELONA, SPAIN – Razzmatazz 1
Feb 10 – LISBON, PORTUGAL – Sagres Campo Pequeno
Feb 12 – MADRID, SPAIN – Palacio Vistalegre
Feb 13 – BORDEAUX, FRANCE – Arkea Arena
Feb 15 – LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG – Rockhal
Feb 17 – OBERHAUSEN, GERMANY – Oberhausen Turbinenhalle
Feb 18 – PARIS, FRANCE – Zenith
Feb 20 – MUNICH, GERMANY – Zenith
Feb 22 – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – Ziggo Dome
Feb 23 – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – Ancienne Belgique
Feb 25 – NEWCASTLE, UNITED KINGDOM – Utilita Arena
Feb 26 – MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM – AO Arena
Feb 28 – DUBLIN, IRELAND – 3Arena
Mar 02 – GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM – OVO Hydro
Mar 04 – LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – The O2
Mar 05 – NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM – Motorpoint Arena
Apr 25 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues – TM
Apr 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy – 7D/TM
Apr 28 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center – F/TM
Apr 29 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom – F/TM
May 1 – Tulsa, OK – Osage Casino Hotel, Skyline Event Center – F/TM
May 2 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha – F/TM
May 5 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center – F/TM
May 6 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed – F/TM
May 9 – Atlantic City, NJ – Event Center at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa – F
May 10 – Boston, MA – Citizen House of Blues Boston – F/TM
May 12 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount – F/TM
May 13 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater – F/TM
May 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian Theatre – F/TM
May 19 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit – F/TM
May 21 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle – 7D/TM
May 22 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company – F/TM
May 24 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center – F/TM
Jun 27 – CARDIFF, WALES – Blackbird Festival @ Cardiff Castle
