ALTER BRIDGE Unleash “What Lies Within” From Upcoming 8th Studio Album

With the overwhelming response to their first single in over two years “Silent Divide,” acclaimed rockers Alter Bridge are back with another song from their upcoming 8th studio album, Alter Bridge. “What Lies Within” is now available via all digital service providers from the quartet comprised of Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums. An animated video for “What Lies Within” was directed by J.T. Ibanez and can be seen here:

With more than two decades performing together, acclaimed rockers Alter Bridge show no signs of slowing down. Known for their memorable riffs, infectious vocal melodies and dueling guitar attack, the quartet have garnered themselves massive critical and fan acclaim around the globe. The band looks to continue that trend when they release their self-titled, eighth studio album next year via Napalm Records. Alter Bridge will be released on January 9, 2026, first physical formats for pre-order are now available at: https://www.lnk.to/AB-AlterBridge.

Alter Bridge is comprised of 12 all new tracks from the band and features some of their most iconic moments on record. Songs like “Rue The Day,” “Disregarded” and “Scales Are Falling” will fit alongside any of the classic songs from Alter Bridge’s catalog. “Trust In Me” shows Myles and Mark sharing vocal duties as Myles handles the verse duties while Mark takes the chorus. That strategy is flipped on “Tested And Able” as Mark handles the verses and Myles takes on the choruses behind one of the band’s heaviest intros to date, giving way to an unforgettable melody. “Hang By A Thread” is sure to become a show favorite as it hints at some of the most popular songs in the band’s catalog. The album closer “Slave To Master” is an epic track that Alter Bridge has come to be known for and is the longest song the quartet has recorded to date. The first single, “Silent Divide,” has been moving up the Active Rock charts since it was released last month and has been viewed over 2 million times since it was released. The band worked with longtime collaborator and producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette on their eighth album. Alter Bridge was recorded over 2 months this Spring in the legendary 5150 studio in California and Elvis’ recording studio in Florida.

The track listing for Alter Bridge is:

1) Silent Divide (5:06)

2) Rue The Day (4:46)

3) Power Down (4:08)

4) Trust In Me (4:48)

5) Disregarded (3:55)

6) Tested And Able (4:36)

7) What Lies Within (5:07)

8) Hang By A Thread (4:11)

9) Scales Are Falling (5:54)

10) Playing Aces (4:05)

11) What Are You Waiting For (5:00)

12) Slave To Master (9:03)

ALTER BRIDGE “What Lies Within Tour” Dates:

Jan 15 – HAMBURG, GERMANY – Sporthalle

Jan 17 – OSLO, NORWAY – Sentrum Scene

Jan 18 – OSLO, NORWAY – Sentrum Scene

Jan 20 – STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – Annexet

Jan 22 – HELSINKI, FINLAND – Ice Hall Black Box

Jan 24 – COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – KB Hallen

Jan 25 – BERLIN, GERMANY – Columbiahalle

Jan 27 – GLIWICE, POLAND – Prezero Arena Gliwice

Jan 28 – BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – Barba Negra

Jan 30 – VIENNA, AUSTRIA – Gasometer

Jan 31 – ZAGREB, CROATIA – Bocarski Dom

Feb 02 – ROME, ITALY – Atlantico

Feb 03 – BERGAMO, ITALY – ChorusLive Arena

Feb 05 – ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – The Hall

Feb 06 – LYON, FRANCE – Halle Tony Garnier

Feb 08 – BARCELONA, SPAIN – Razzmatazz 1

Feb 10 – LISBON, PORTUGAL – Sagres Campo Pequeno

Feb 12 – MADRID, SPAIN – Palacio Vistalegre

Feb 13 – BORDEAUX, FRANCE – Arkea Arena

Feb 15 – LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG – Rockhal

Feb 17 – OBERHAUSEN, GERMANY – Oberhausen Turbinenhalle

Feb 18 – PARIS, FRANCE – Zenith

Feb 20 – MUNICH, GERMANY – Zenith

Feb 22 – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – Ziggo Dome

Feb 23 – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – Ancienne Belgique

Feb 25 – NEWCASTLE, UNITED KINGDOM – Utilita Arena

Feb 26 – MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM – AO Arena

Feb 28 – DUBLIN, IRELAND – 3Arena

Mar 02 – GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM – OVO Hydro

Mar 04 – LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – The O2

Mar 05 – NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM – Motorpoint Arena

Apr 25 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues – TM

Apr 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy – 7D/TM

Apr 28 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center – F/TM

Apr 29 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom – F/TM

May 1 – Tulsa, OK – Osage Casino Hotel, Skyline Event Center – F/TM

May 2 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha – F/TM

May 5 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center – F/TM

May 6 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed – F/TM

May 9 – Atlantic City, NJ – Event Center at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa – F

May 10 – Boston, MA – Citizen House of Blues Boston – F/TM

May 12 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount – F/TM

May 13 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater – F/TM

May 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian Theatre – F/TM

May 19 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit – F/TM

May 21 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle – 7D/TM

May 22 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company – F/TM

May 24 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center – F/TM

Jun 27 – CARDIFF, WALES – Blackbird Festival @ Cardiff Castle