DEATHSTALKER: Daniel Bernhardt on Reimagining the Cult Classic with Director Steven Kostanski

The legend rises again. “Deathstalker” returns to the big screen with a brand-new, blood-soaked reimagining, hitting theaters on October 10th from Shout! Studios and Radial Entertainment. Directed by genre mastermind Steven Kostanski (“Psycho Goreman,” “The Void”), this new take on the cult ’80s fantasy classic delivers a wild mix of practical effects, dark humor, and over-the-top action — a match made in heaven for fans who grew up on VHS-era adventure and heavy metal album art. This is a film built for the big screen — the kind of larger-than-life adventure that demands to be shared with an audience.

Leading the charge is Daniel Bernhardt, a world-class martial artist and stunt performer who first broke out as the star of “Bloodsport II: The Next Kumite.” Over the years, Bernhardt has become one of Hollywood’s most dynamic action talents, appearing in “John Wick,” “The Matrix Reloaded,” “Nobody,” and more. In “Deathstalker,” he steps into the spotlight once again, bringing both grit and charisma to a role that channels the spirit of the original while forging a fresh path through pure, unfiltered sword-and-sorcery chaos.

Icon Vs. Icon’s Jason Price recently caught up with Daniel to discuss his journey into the world of “Deathstalker” and his collaboration with Steven Kostanski on bringing this epic adventure to life.

First of all, thank you so much for taking the time out for this. I’ve really enjoyed following your career, so it’s cool to see you taking center stage with this one. This movie really speaks to the ’80s kid in me, and I can’t wait to catch it again on the big screen. Let’s jump in! What spoke to you about “Deathstalker”?

That’s a good question, and I get that one a lot. You know, you get a director calling, saying, “Hey Daniel, I’m a big fan of your work. I want you to play Deathstalker.” Easy enough, I’m in! [laughs] “Don’t you want to hear what it’s about?” [laughs] No hesitation! I love Steven Kostanski. The first conversation we had, he goes, “Hey Daniel, I love your movies. I love you from Bloodsport II. I love you from Mortal Kombat: Konquest. You’re going to be fighting monsters that I built — slicing their heads off, kicking them in the head, hugging them, grabbing them, punching them.” I was like, “That’s amazing!” I was very excited. Then I read the script, which he also wrote. It was so well written — funny, charming, full of action. He said, “I want it to feel like John Wick — you’re being chased by all these assassins.” I thought that was incredible. I was all in!

You’ve worked with a lot of great talents through the years. What do you feel Steven brings to the table? His fingerprints are all over this one, just as much as yours.

Honestly, I’ve got to give all the credit to Steven. I’m just one of his puppets, or one of the puppets he built! Deathstalker is Steven’s movie. It’s his vision, his script, his humor, his genius. The whole thing is crafted by hand and made with love. Everything — the matte paintings, the monsters, the set design, the costumes — he was deeply involved in all of it. It’s his love letter, and my love letter, to the 80s and to the movies we grew up loving.

Can you take us inside the world of the fight choreography? What went into bringing that to life, and how does it compare to things you’ve done in the past?

I didn’t do anything — nothing, nothing! (laughs) I’m joking. The producers said, “Hey, Daniel, maybe you could do the fight choreography.” I said, “No, I’ve got people for that. I’m the lead actor on this; I have no time for choreography. I need to hit the gym and learn my lines.” So I brought in my two friends from 87Eleven — Lee and Shane — both former Shaolin monks and expert sword fighters. They came up with extraordinary choreography. I was super grateful. They absolutely killed it.

You mentioned the humor. Was it difficult to find that right balance between the humor and the action?

It was very hard for me, because I’m not funny at all!

I find that hard to believe!

I’m serious! (laughs) I’m terrible at it. That was all luck!

There are so many great little moments and in-betweens. Was there much room for improv on set?

I love comedy, but I don’t get to do it a lot. My dear friend Bob Odenkirk, we trained together for “Nobody” and still train today, gave me great advice. He said, “Daniel, people love these kinds of movies, but here’s the trick: do not play the joke. That’s the biggest downfall. Play it serious.”

So that’s what I did. Everything you see is real emotion — what my character feels in the moment. When a dude pushes me, I’m like, “Hey, don’t push me.” It’s genuine. And that’s also Steven’s genius — he pairs me with a wizard who’s half my size and says, “Okay, now you’re arguing with this guy.” It’s hilarious, but I always played it straight.

Your castmates really shine through, and you can’t deny the chemistry. Can you talk about working with such a talented group?

It’s interesting! For example, Doodad was played by Laurie [Field], who’s female, but voiced by Patton [Oswalt], who’s male. I only realized that after the movie was finished. My interaction with Laurie naturally had a softer, more vulnerable tone, and then having Patton’s voice on top of that gave it this unexpected contrast. I don’t know if Steven planned it that way, but it made the relationship so much more interesting.

What do you consider the biggest challenge you faced on this production?

The schedule was short, just 27 days. But look at this movie: it’s rich! Gorgeous sets, tons of fights, lots of dialogue. Every day was packed. Honestly, I don’t see it as a challenge; we just did the best we could, and I think we killed it.

What was it like stepping into the boots of Deathstalker for the first time?

There are two ways to work as an actor: inside-out or outside-in. For this one, it was outside-in. You read the script, go to wardrobe, hair, and makeup — they give you scars, a wig, tight pants, high boots, a leather skirt, armor, and a massive sword. There’s really not much else you need to do! [laughs]

You make it look easy, my friend!

You could’ve done the same thing! Just say, “I am Deathstalker, and I’ve got a big sword.” (laughs)

I’ve heard a little buzz about a possible sequel. Where would you like to see the story go next?

If audiences show up and support this one, we’ll get another chance — and I really hope we do. Steven and I already have some crazy ideas for a sequel. I won’t spoil anything, but they’re wild. I want audiences to see this movie in theaters. So please go see Deathstalker in theaters on October 10th; check your local listings for showtimes. It shines on the big screen.

You’ve lived an incredibly rich life and career. What’s the biggest lesson we can take from your journey as an actor and martial artist?

Simply put — Gratitude. I’ve learned to be extremely grateful for everything. After 30 years, I still get the chance to do what I love and work with incredible people. I get to collaborate with Steven Kostanski and this amazing cast. I’m fortunate, and I hope we can do it again!

I hope you do. Thank you so much for your time today — keep up the great work. We’ll be spreading the word!

Thank you, Jason. I appreciate it.

Grab your friends and experience the chaos when ‘Deathstalker’ charges into theaters on October 10th, only from Shout! Studios and Radial Entertainment.