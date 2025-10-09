ICE NINE KILLS Unleash Batman ’89 Inspired “The Laugh Track” and Horrorwood Reserve Whiskey Collaboration

Ice Nine Kills invite you to “dance with the devil in the pale moonlight” with “The Laugh Track,” their riotous homage to Gotham City’s Clown Prince of Crime. The new song and cinematic music video riffs on the Joker, particularly as portrayed by Jack Nicholson in Tim Burton’s gothic Batman.

“The Laugh Track” music video welcomes Matthew Lillard (Scream, Five Nights at Freddy’s, SLC Punk) and Phil Morris (Seinfeld, Smallville, Doom Patrol) to the INKverse, alongside returning collaborator Terry Kiser (Weekend at Bernie’s, Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, Weekend at Bernie’s II).

Stream “The Laugh Track” HERE and watch the brand new entry into the INK cinematic canon HERE.

Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas spills: “Why be a brooding bat when you can have the last laugh? After all, Jack Nicholson got top billing in Batman ’89. While Michael Keaton’s haunted Bruce Wayne is outstanding, young Spencer was drawn more to the Clown Prince of Crime. ‘The Laugh Track’ is our homage to Tim Burton’s dark and gorgeous gothic Gotham. Batman ’89 took its comic book material seriously, but it was far from grounded, and never forgot to have fun. It’s the same tightrope we walk in Ice Nine Kills, with broad, maniacal smiles.

“Terry Kiser returns in the video (although the rumors of Miles’ demise are exaggerated). And it brings a warm human smile to my face to introduce Matthew Lillard and Phil Morris to the INKverse. Like Prince before us, ‘The Laugh Track’ will have you dancing with the devil in the pale moonlight.”

Lillard crashed the Ice Nine Kills panel at this year’s Silver Scream Con to announce his entry into the INKverse. He and Spencer also revealed details about their Horrorwood Reserve collaboration, a blood colored bourbon issued in detailed collector bottles by Lillard’s Macabre Spirits.

Silver Scream Con 4 brought nearly 13,000 horror and music fans to the DCU in Worcester. Ice Nine Kills’ headlining concert included guest appearances from WWE superstar Rhea Ripley and The Walking Dead director/producer Greg Nicotero, among others.

Horrorwood Reserve whiskey is a toast to the horror fandom that fuels both Macabre Spirits and Ice Nine Kills. Made from Bloody Butcher corn and aged five years in new American white oak, the whiskey delivers a slightly dry, nutty profile with notes of cinnamon, leather, and spice.

Horrorwood Reserve is now available in limited quantity with two collectible boxed sets—Golden Age ($129.99) and Silver Scream ($84.99)—featuring custom-designed bottles, exclusive recipe cards from horror icons, and bold “Old Hollywood” packaging. Crafted from heirloom Bloody Butcher corn and aged five years, this killer whiskey drops 10/9/25, with early access beginning 10/7 for members of INK’s Psychos Only and Find Familiar Spirits’ Fam Club. Head to HorrorwoodReserve.com for more information.