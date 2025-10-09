Richard Gabai and Robert Carradine Launch ‘Party Nerds Pop-Cast’ Podcast Series

Longtime pals Robert Carradine (Revenge of the Nerds, Lizzie McGuire) and Richard Gabai, perhaps the only Hollywood personality who has won both an Emmy and a USA Up All Night B-movie award, have joined forces to host a pop culture podcast, Party Nerds Pop-Cast. Richard and Bobby spill the Hollywood tea with celebrity guests and crazy behind-the-scenes stories.

The show highlights movies, television, actors, and directors through deep dives and free-flowing conversations. Hollywood icons share experiences, secrets, and career highlights as they go down memory lane and look forward to the ever-changing Hollywood landscape. Celebrities share stories, bringing their fans with them!

Ready to binge-watch, the Party Nerds Pop-Cast showcases both hosts and celebrity guests, including Ed Begley Jr., Veronica Cartwright, Brian Krause, Daniel Roebuck, Michelle Bauer, Nathan Dean Parsons, Fred Olen Ray, Sean Gunn, David Zucker, Claudia Christian, Michael Biehn, and Jim O’Heir.

Episodes of the brand new show release weekly every Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. PST with upcoming celebrity guests to include Jen Lilly, Robert Pine, William (Billy) McNamara, Don “The Dragon” Wilson, Clint Howard, Melinda Clarke, Bruce Boxleitner, Burt Ward, Ethan Embry, Christopher Atkins, Eric Roberts, Greg Evigan, Patrick Fabian, Anson Williams, Dee Wallace, Robert Hays, Sean Patrick Flanery, Stephen Tobolowsky, John Carpenter, Jesse Hutch, Deep Roy, and special surprise guests!

Robert Carradine shares, “It’s not often that later in life you make a new best friend, but luckily for me, I’ve made one in Richard Gabai. He came forward with the idea of having our own podcast, and I’m so glad he did. I’m having the best time of my life.”

“My friend Maxwell Barrett, aka Max Priest, came to me with the idea of me and my pal Bobby Carradine hosting a podcast together. I thought it was a brilliant idea. Reuniting with friends and colleagues from our careers is both hilarious and meaningful. We’re making new friends along the way too. Party Nerds Forever!” — Richard Gabai.

Robert Carradine is best known for starring as Lewis Skolnick in Revenge of the Nerds and as Sam McGuire in Disney’s Lizzie McGuire. He has also appeared in films like The Cowboys and The Big Red One.

Richard Gabai is an actor, director, and producer known for cult classics like Assault of the Party Nerdsand Virgin High, as well as directing films such as Justice and producing the Emmy-winning series The Bay.

Party Nerds Pop-Cast is now available to binge-watch on YouTube here, and is also available to listen to on Apple and Spotify.