Late-Night Legend RHONDA SHEAR Resurrects ‘Up All Night’ This Halloween!

Up All Night, the cult-favorite late-night movie showcase hosted by Rhonda Shear that lit up USA Network from 1989 to 1998, is making its long-awaited return.

The revival comes through a partnership between Shear Enterprises, LLC and Kings of Horror, a streaming platform with over 1.5 million subscribers. The new Up All Night once again hosted by Rhonda Shear premieres October 25—just in time for Halloween—with monthly specials to follow featuring surprise celebrity guests.

Viewers can watch the show at www.kingsofhorror.com/upallnight

“Up All Night was never just a show—it was an attitude… and maybe a little eyeliner, cleavage, and sarcasm,” said Shear. “Now we’re back—louder, sassier, and somehow even funnier. Teaming up with Kings of Horror means we’re not just dusting off VHS tapes—we’re throwing a full-on horror house party at my Shear Media Studios in Tampa Bay on custom nostalgia-dipped sets. We’ve got a killer team of writers, comedians, and production partners ready to unleash all-new skits, twisted characters, and laugh-your-ass-off moments.”

“We’re thrilled to bring Rhonda and Up All Night into the Kings of Horror family,” said Richard Signeski, CEO of Blue Sky Media, LLC, the parent company of Kings of Horror. “This partnership blends her legendary fan base with our global horror community—and together we’re building something special.”

The series will spotlight indie horror from grassroots DIY to festival standouts, alongside cult classics and premieres. The creative team includes scream queens Linnea Quigley and Felissa Rose, musician John Brennan, special guest /comedic actor Yuki, and filmmaker Richard Gabai.

Not only will this show reconnect Rhonda with her legions of Up All Nightfans, it will also introduce her to a new generation who discovered her as the award-winning lingerie mogul behind Rhonda Shear Intimates and the Ahh Bra infomercial sensation.

“I can’t believe Up All Night premiered 30 years ago—this new incarnation is going to blow my longtime fans out of the water—and trust me, we will be dragging a whole new generation into some late-night chaos they didn’t know they needed,” exclaimed Shear.

About Rhonda Shear

The late-night hostess with the mostest! For 8 years and over 450 episodes ofUSA: Up All Night, Rhonda Shear kept America UP every Friday with outrageous comedy, over-the-top characters, and campy fun. Known for her big hair, quick wit, and playful style, she introduced a generation to horror, B-movies, and late-night laughs. In 2017, Rhonda came out with memoir Up All Night: From Hollywood Bombshell to Lingerie Mogul, Life Lessons from an Accidental Feminist. https://rhondashearupallnight.com/

About Kings of Horror

The YouTube channel Kings of Horror features a “blood-curdling family of horror enthusiasts” who provide a decade’s worth of indie horror madness through free movies, marathons, and a thriving community dedicated to all things scary. From cult classics to brand-new releases, the channel is home to one of the largest and most engaged horror fan bases online. www.kingsofhorror.com