DES ROCS Releases Official Video for New Single “This Land” From Forthcoming 2026 Album

New York’s own DES ROCS has released the official video for his new single “This Land.”

“This Land” is featured in the opening sequence of Borderlands 4 – one the best-selling and most beloved video game franchises of all time. The single is also quickly gaining momentum at rock radio.

Directed by acclaimed Brazilian digital artist, FESQ, the Borderlands-inspired video channels the raw power and visceral energy synonymous with Des Rocs.

Check out Des Rocs on the widely popular internet talk show Subway Takes. Hosted by Kareem Rahma, it features ‘man on the street’ interviews with New Yorkers shot in the New York City Subway.

Des Rocs is currently putting the final touches on his new album, to be released first quarter of 2026 on Sumerian Records.

FOLLOW DES ROCS:

Website

Instagram

YouTube

Facebook

Spotify

TikTok