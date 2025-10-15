Johnny Knoxville to Host Reality Competition Series ‘Fear Factor: The Next Chapter’ In 2026

The king of chaos is back on TV — and this time, fear is the name of the game. FOX has officially announced that Johnny Knoxville has been tapped to host the all-new “Fear Factor: The Next Chapter” (working title). The news was revealed today by Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network.

The upcoming series marks a bold reinvention of the iconic reality competition that first pushed contestants to their limits in the early 2000s. This next evolution promises to be “bigger, bolder, and more daring” than ever before. Set in an unforgiving, remote location, the show will drop a group of strangers under one roof to face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear itself becomes a weapon. In the end, only one contestant will conquer their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize.

The new series is slated to premiere during FOX’s 2025–2026 television season.

“Johnny Knoxville is the champion of fearless entertainment,” said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network. “His wild sense of humor, unmatched ability to push boundaries and take on the extreme makes him the perfect fit to lead this bold new reinvention of Fear Factor.”

“When you reimagine a series as legendary as Fear Factor, you need a host who is the epitome of daring charisma and spectacle, and that’s Johnny Knoxville personified,” said Sharon Levy, Chief Executive Officer, Endemol Shine North America. “We’ll be pushing fear and social strategy to places that will redefine reality competition, which makes Johnny the perfect host for what will be a wild, unforgettable ride, and we’re beyond excited to see him unleash all the fear (and the fun) on our contestants and our viewers.”

“Fear Factor: The Next Chapter” (WT) is produced by Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company. Kevin Lee will serve as executive producer alongside Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin. The reboot is based on the original Fear Factor format created by Endemol Shine Netherlands — a global franchise that has spawned 32 international adaptations.

Casting for the upcoming series is now open for contestants 18 and older who believe they have what it takes to prove fear is not a factor. Applicants must be residents of the U.S. or Canada, and full eligibility requirements apply.

For more details or to apply, visit FearIsBack.com.