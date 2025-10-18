Comedian Katt Williams To Launch “The Golden Age Tour” in January 2026

Following a string of sold-out shows in 2025, critically acclaimed comedian Katt Williams is set to embark on The Golden Age Tour, an arena-level comedy tour hitting major North American cities beginning January 23, 2026 in Ontario (CA). The tour will bring Williams’ trademark storytelling, incisive humor and commanding stage presence to audiences in New Orleans, Atlanta, Houston, Omaha, Chicago and more.

With all-new material, this tour further cements his reputation as one of the most electrifying forces in stand-up comedy today.

Tickets will be available starting with presales on Monday, October 20 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on sale begins Wednesday, October 22 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.

THE GOLDEN AGE TOUR DATES:

Jan 23 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena

Jan 24 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Jan 30 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Jan 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Feb 6 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Feb 7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Feb 13 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Feb 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Feb 15 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Feb 21 – Macon, GA – Macon Coliseum

Feb 27 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena

Mar 6 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Mar 13 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Mar 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Arena*

Mar 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Apr 3 – Dayton, OH – Nutter Center

Apr 10 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Apr 24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Liacouras Center

May 1 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena

May 2 – Chicago, IL – United Center

*Tickets for this performance will be available to purchase at www.toyotacenter.com

ABOUT KATT WILLIAMS:

With a career spanning over 20 years, Katt Williams has earned a worldwide reputation as one of today’s top entertainers, having developed a career seeded with thousands of sold-out arenas, an expansive list of starring roles on the small screen and memorable performances in major box office hits. Since performing his first stand-up show as a teenager, Williams took the comedy world by storm. He quickly developed a unique style of stand-up that combines articulate and sharp dialogue rooted in conversations reflecting the American political landscape. By 1999, he had cultivated a loyal fan base and was performing on some of the most notable comedy stages across the nation.

In 2002, Williams made his onscreen debut as a guest star on “NYPD Blue” and subsequently landed his first feature film role as Money Mike in “Friday After Next.” His extensive filmography includes notable roles in “Father Figures,” “Norbit,” “Scary Movie V,” “Epic Movie,” “Bastards,” “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” “Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore,” “The Boondocks,” “Wild ‘n Out,” and a guest role in the critically acclaimed series “Atlanta,” which earned him a Primetime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Celebrated for his brilliance and ingenuity on stage, Williams is also known for his critically acclaimed stand-up specials, including“The Pimp Chronicles,” “It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’,” “Katt Williams: Pimpadelic,” “American Hustle,” “Priceless: Afterlife,” “Kattpacalypse,” “Katt Williams: Great America” and “Katt Williams: World War III.” His last special, “Katt Williams: Woke Foke,” debuted live as part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest, becoming the most-watched Netflix comedy special of 2024, with over 13.1 million views to date.

