JOHN MULANEY Adds 25 Dates To 2026 “MISTER WHATEVER” Tour

Emmy Award-winning comedianJohn Mulaney announced the next leg of his critically acclaimed stand-up tour, John Mulaney: Mister Whatever, with 25 new 2026 stand-up dates across the United States and the official on sale for his historic Wrigley Field performance on July 11, 2026, where he’ll make history as the first comedian ever to headline the iconic Chicago ballpark.

Chicago fans who signed up through the cubs.com/johnmulaney pre-sale will have early access to tickets starting Tuesday, October 21st at 12PM local time.

Pre-sales for the rest of the tour will begin Wednesday, October 22nd at 10AM local time before the general on sale Friday, October 24th. Tickets and all tour information can be found at johnmulaney.com.

Promoted by Live Nation, the newly added run kicks off Friday, January 9, 2026, at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN, and brings Mulaney to major cities including St. Louis, Columbus, Seattle, New Orleans, and Buffalo and the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

The expanded routing follows a landmark year for Mulaney, whose Mister Whatever tour has sold out arenas and theaters nationwide since its 2025 debut. With demand continuing to surge, this next chapter brings his sharp wit and storytelling to even more fans across the country.

Mulaney’s Mister Whatever era continues his streak of career-defining live moments. His previous From Scratch tour sold out multiple nights across the country—including three sold-out shows at Chicago’s United Center—and earned widespread acclaim for its honesty, precision, and humor.

JOHN MULANEY: MISTER WHATEVER 2026 TOUR DATES:

Fri Jan 9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Fri Jan 16 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Sat Jan 17 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

Fri Jan 23 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater

Fri Jan 30 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Fri Feb 13 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre

Sat Feb 14 – Athens, GA – The Classic Center Theatre

Thu Feb 19 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre

Fri Feb 20 – New Orleans, LA – Mahalia Jackson Theatre of Performing Arts

Fri Feb 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

Sun Mar 1 – Muncie, IN – Emens Auditorium at Ball State University

Fri Mar 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre*

Sat Mar 7 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – Special Events Center*

Thu Mar 12 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall

Fri Mar 13 – Baltimore, MD – Lyric Baltimore

Sun Mar 15 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

Fri Mar 20 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater*

Sat Mar 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

Fri Mar 27 – Providence, RI – PPAC*^

Sat Mar 28 – Montreal, QC – Theatre St-Denis*

Tue Mar 31 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Concert Hall*

Weds Apr 1 – Ottawa, ON – The Arena at TD Place*

Thu Apr 2 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

Wed Apr 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 11 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

*Asterisk indicates dates not promoted by Live Nation

^On Presale 11.6 as a part of Lil Rhody Laugh Riot

ABOUT JOHN MULANEY

John Mulaney is a four-time Emmy Award, Critics Choice award and WGA award-winning writer, comedian and actor. Most recently, Mulaney can be seen as the host, writer and executive producer of his Netflix talk show EVERYBODY’S LIVE WITH JOHN MULANEY. The show serves as the continuation of the series EVERYBODY’S IN LA. The series features monologues, guests, pre-taped sketches, musical segments and more. EVERYBODY’S IN LA, was a six-night live comedy series that explored Los Angeles during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in 2024. In December 2024, Mulaney starred in the Broadway play “All In: Comedy About Love,” alongside a cast including Fred Armisen, Richard Kind and Renee Elise Goldsberry. Mulaney is currently on the first leg of his newest stand-up tour, JOHN MULANEY: MISTER WHATEVER, performing across North America. Mulaney can next be seen in the Amazon MGM Studios film, MADDEN, an upcoming American biographical sports drama directed by David O. Russell.