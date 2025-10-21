Comedian DANIEL TOSH Announces Additional Dates For “Daniel Tosh Live” Tour

Comedian, podcast host, writer and producer Daniel Tosh announced new dates on his Daniel Tosh Live tour. Produced by Live Nation, the newly announced dates kick off on Thursday, December 4 at Alberta Bair Theater in Billings, MT making stops across North America in Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle and more before wrapping up in Vancouver at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Sunday, January 11.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, October 22. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, October 24 at 11am local time atDanielTosh.com.
DANIEL TOSH 2025-2026 TOUR DATES:
Thu Dec 4 – Billings, MT – Alberta Bair Theater
Fri Dec 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kingsbury Hall
Sat Dec 6 – Stateline, NV — Bally’s Lake Tahoe*
Thu Jan 8 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Fri Jan 9 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
Sat Jan 10 – Bellingham, WA – Mount Baker Theatre
Sun Jan 11 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
*Not A Live Nation Date
