Rhonda Shear Is ‘UP ALL NIGHT’ — Resurrecting a Cult Classic and Reclaiming Her Late-Night Crown!

Rhonda Shear has never been one to play it safe. From beauty queen and stand-up comic to late-night legend and fearless entrepreneur, she’s spent her life rewriting the rules with humor, heart, and unapologetic style. Long before she became a fixture on TV screens across America, Rhonda was already chasing big dreams and breaking barriers. For the children of the ’80s and ’90s, she wasn’t just a host; she was the host, a pop culture icon who made late nights a little wilder, a little funnier, and a lot more fabulous.

After conquering Hollywood on her own terms, Rhonda turned her creative energy toward fashion, building a global powerhouse with Rhonda Shear Intimates. Her game-changing “Ahh Bra” redefined comfort and confidence, empowering women everywhere to look good, feel great, and embrace themselves without compromise. What started as one woman’s idea became a full-blown movement built on authenticity, inclusivity, and a fearless drive to make women feel seen.

She chronicled that incredible journey in her bestselling memoir, “Up All Night: From Hollywood Bombshell to Lingerie Mogul, Life Lessons from an Accidental Feminist,” a sharp, funny, and deeply honest look at the highs, lows, and hard-won lessons behind the glamour. The book cemented what fans have known for years: Rhonda Shear is more than a familiar face; she’s a fighter, a trailblazer, and a born storyteller.

Now, with the highly anticipated return of “Up All Night,” Rhonda is once again turning nostalgia into something brand new. She’s bringing her signature wit, warmth, and sparkle to a new era, blending comedy, connection, and a healthy dose of chaos (and cleavage) for fans old and new. Through every reinvention, one thing has remained constant: Rhonda Shear knows how to light up the night.

In this exclusive interview, Jason Price of Icon Vs. Icon sits down with Rhonda Shear to talk about her long-awaited return to the late-night landscape, the creative spark fueling her next chapter, and how she continues to empower audiences one laugh, one story, and one unforgettable night at a time. Don’t forget to mark your calendar The all-new “Up All Night” premieres October 25, 2025, at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT, exclusively on the Kings of Horror YouTube channel.

There’s been some exciting news coming out of the Rhonda Shear camp lately, and it’s got longtime fans buzzing! How did the opportunity for the ‘Up All Night’ revival on Kings of Horror come about?

It’s kind of interesting because I’ve been wanting to do this on my own. Since we’re an intimate apparel business, we do our own B-roll footage and produce all of our own content. We’re in television, we’re on the Home Shopping Network, and we’re on networks all over the world, so we do a lot of production. We just built a full-out production studio. We had two big warehouses and turned them into a space that allows us to work with podcasters, influencers, commercial people, television people, movie people, and anyone else who needs it. It all just kind of came together naturally. I’ve done a few small projects with my local producers, director, and videographer that we work with regularly. Sometimes we just get silly and create things for ourselves because it feeds my soul as an actor.

I went to a convention called FrankenCon in Knoxville, Tennessee, a few months ago, and that’s really where this started. People had been asking me to do conventions because I’ve been acting more lately. I think that’s happening because people who grew up with me are reaching out for different roles. I ended up getting an agent and a few new parts. It’s funny playing older cougars now, but it’s a lot of fun for me. At the convention, a gentleman named Patrick Farmer, who’s the head of programming for Kings of Horror, came up to me and asked, “Have you ever thought about rebooting ‘Up All Night’?” I told him, “Yeah, we actually have.”

He said they have a million subscribers and a parent company with 14,000 licensed films, including a channel devoted to horror. He thought maybe we could do something together. I wasn’t thinking much of it because people say things like that all the time, but he followed through. He introduced me to the CEO of the company, who runs other YouTube channels and distributes films across Europe and Japan. He can even go after titles we want. For example, if I say I’d like to feature “Toxic Avenger,” and he doesn’t have any Troma films, he’ll try to get them for us.

That’s freedom I didn’t even have on USA Network. Back then, I didn’t have anything to do with the films we showed. I was just the hired hand. But now, I get complete creative control. We’ve got the studio, and they’ve got the films. It’s a perfect partnership.

I imagine keeping that classic spirit alive while bringing ‘Up All Night’ into the modern age isn’t easy. What’s your vision for where it’s headed?

I’ll be a little nostalgic, and we built a set that’s very reminiscent of the original one. I was on the air eight years and worked with about seven different producers. They were all amazing, and many went on to write for Leno and Letterman. I want to take some of the magic from the earliest shows, which were probably the sexiest, with the bedroom set. I also want it to be a bit more controlled. We did so much on location back then, which was great, but now I want a more consistent, sitcom-like environment. I want to lean into comedy. I’m not 20 or 30 years old anymore, but I’m going to surround myself with talented people who know horror and B-movies. We’ll bring in directors, producers, and special guests, and it will all fit naturally into the show.

Some guests will join us via Zoom, but we’ll integrate them into the show through what we call the “magic heart” on the set. For those who can’t make it to Florida, they’ll appear through that. My heart-shaped bed is back, and the set looks amazing. While I’ll keep that nostalgic feel, I’m also embracing today’s world. I want to bring back comedy that isn’t afraid to be bold. So much comedy now is overly political. I don’t want that. I want to bring back the fun. I might say things like, “My body, my choice — and we want to show our boobs!” My girls might not show theirs, but I might show mine a little. They’re a little lower than they used to be, but still good!

I’m going to have an incredible cast. So many people, both younger and my age, have reached out. Everyone wants to be part of the show. J.B. Smoove is coming on. I’m reaching out to Bill Hader too! He once credited me for inspiring his career, which blew me away.

So far, everyone I’ve approached has said yes. A lot of them grew up watching the show or were part of that era in the 90s. We’ll lean into the comedy, celebrate the films, support young and independent filmmakers, and even premiere films that haven’t been seen before. I’m also reconnecting with old friends like Richard Gabai, the producer of “Revenge of the Party Nerds,” who’s now working with the parent company, Blue Sky, out of Prague.

Helping people has always been important to me. It’s something I’ve done throughout my career, even with my apparel business. I love helping models and giving them opportunities in front of the camera. The show will feature a regular cast of characters, including John Brennan, plus rotating guests from LA, New York, and locally from the St. Pete and Tampa area. I’m incredibly excited.

When did you first cross paths with John Brennan aka Johnny Bubba? He’s definitely a wildcard!

Oh my gosh, yes! John is amazing. I met him when I appeared on “The Last Drive-In” with Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy. I’ve known Joe Bob for years; we did each other’s shows back in the day. That appearance was so much fun. I met Felissa Rose there too, and it really reignited my passion for doing “Up All Night” again!

When we started casting for the new show, I reached out to John and asked if he’d be interested in being my musical director, and he said yes. He’s so talented and funny, and he knows horror like nobody else. He’s going to be in the first three episodes and compose original music for us. I even want to have him appear on-screen as my neighbor, kind of like a recurring character. I’m thinking of calling his band “John Brennan and the Up All Nighters.” Maybe I’ll even be one of his backup singers, badly! It’s going to be a riot.

He’ll also contribute to sketches and musical parodies. We’ll work around each other’s schedules since he has other projects and I still appear on Home Shopping Network. But I’m thrilled to have him involved. He brings incredible energy and fits the show’s spirit perfectly.

What I find super exciting and inspiring about the new version of ‘Up All Night’ is how excited you are about it. You’ve worn a lot of hats over the years — entrepreneur, comedian, host. How are you blending those worlds together with this new chapter of ‘Up All Night’?

Thank you. I’m lucky that I don’t have to do this for a living anymore. The show will be monetized through sponsorships and Patreon, which is new for me, but I’m familiar with sourcing and production. After 23 years of running Rhonda Shear Intimates, we’ve learned how to source anything. This project lets me blend my entrepreneurial skills with my love of comedy, improv, and sketch performance. I love the films too, even if I have to refresh my memory on some of them. I want to be authentic with the audience. That’s why I’ll be talking directly with directors and producers, learning along with the viewers. I think it’ll make things more fun and real. We’ll lean heavily into comedy, which is what makes this show unique!

Give us the lowdown on how things are lining up currently.

Absolutely! We’re starting off with three specials before the end of the year — Halloween on October 25, Thanksgiving on November 22, and Christmas on December 20. After that, we’ll air every other week.

That’s incredible news! You truly never take your foot off the gas!

I’m staying busy with my apparel company, too, but I love it. People ask why I don’t retire, and I tell them I’m not done yet. I still have things I want to accomplish. Look at Joan Rivers! She would have been happy to go out on stage, and I feel the same way. There’s nothing more fulfilling than working in my craft!

I’ve loved designing things that make women feel good about their bodies, and I’ve always approached it with humor. I’m honest about everything I do, and I think that connects with people. Of course, there will be critics. Some people will say I’m older or “back from the crypt,” but I’m not trying to be younger. I’m embracing who I am.

And, for the record, I just had an almost makeout scene with a 35-year-old in a new black comedy that’s going to Sundance — maybe even Cannes. I wasn’t expecting it, but it was great. [laughs] This whole process has brought the child out in me again, and I’m having the time of my life!

As a fan, when we first heard rumblings of your triumphant return, we were all excited. But now, to hear these details, it sounds like nothing else out there. That’s so exciting because that’s exactly what the original show was all about!

Yes, exactly. What was fun about “Up All Night” was that it existed in the early days of basic cable. I joined in 1991, not 1989, but it was still early. The show was a huge hit for USA Network and helped boost their other programming. They would send me out with account executives to meet with advertisers for Budweiser and Snapple. We even did live-to-tape commercials and sweepstakes. It was raw and fun. The higher-ups weren’t watching every second, so we could poke fun at the network president and do silly things. Despite the chaos, the ratings and advertising revenue were massive.

What people used to call “schlock film” has had a huge resurgence. Horror is thriving again, and new audiences are discovering it for the first time. It’s fun and it’s escapism, and that’s what I want this new version to be — a comedic romp with great characters where actors can stretch and play. That’s what USA Network was when Gilbert [Gottfried] and I were doing the show. Then everything got uptight, and the fun disappeared. Now, YouTube feels like early basic cable all over again. There was even a piece in The Hollywood Reporter recently about how YouTube is where everything’s happening. Sure, there are guidelines, but you can really create freely and even monetize your work. It’s a new frontier for creativity, and I plan to make the most of it. I’m going to have fun with this while we can!

I love that. Flashing back to the beginning, you’ve spent your life creating both in front of and behind the camera. What were those early years like as you found your footing in the industry?

Oh my gosh. Well, I wanted to be a dancer and choreographer, so I entered a lot of pageants when I was younger because I wanted to win a pageant called Miss Dance of America. That would have added to my cachet. But instead, that path led to me winning Miss Louisiana. As Miss Louisiana, I was sent to LA to do something for a jewelry line. When I got there, they chose me to represent the jewelry line for their catalogs. The publicist for that catalog was married to the woman who cast “Up All Night.” I was 19 at the time. They were lovely and kind of took me under their wing since I was young and new to LA.

We did the jewelry shoot, and his wife, Pat, said, “You should come in and read for ‘Happy Days’ this week. There’s a big Christmas special, and I think you’d be great for one of the girls.” That offer came completely out of nowhere. I had acted back home in New Orleans. I majored in communications at Loyola and was active in theater there, doing local productions and commercials. I even got my SAG card through acting in a few films as a young person. I thought I’d stay in New Orleans and go into broadcasting, but that “Happy Days” audition changed everything. The audition was with Henry Winkler and Anson Williams. I didn’t get the part, but I came so close that I could hear them talking about me through the wall, saying, “She’s really good. A little young, but we’ll bring her back in.” I remember thinking, “Oh my God, I have to get back here.”

My parents wouldn’t let me return to LA right away. I was a total mama’s and daddy’s girl, so I waited until I finished college. I was 22 when I finally moved back after a brief stint in local politics. One of the first things I booked was “Happy Days.” I went on to do a few more episodes, and on one of them, Cassandra Peterson — Elvira — was there. We were on the same episode, which is pretty amazing. We’ve known each other ever since.

It’s funny how things come full circle. Just like doing “Up All Night” again now, so many of my original USA Network writers and directors have reached out and want to work with me again. That’s really special. That “Happy Days” experience gave me the taste for acting. When I got back to LA for good, I treated it like a business. My parents were helping with rent, but every day I made sure to accomplish something. I knocked on doors and tried to get into casting offices — things you couldn’t do today.

My entrepreneurial spirit was there even then. I may have pushed too hard, but it worked. I really wanted to do a sitcom — that was my dream. After doing countless shows throughout the 80s like “Three’s Company,” “Married… with Children,” “Full House,” “CHiPs,” and “Dallas,” I eventually found my way to “Up All Night.”

Before that, I was constantly told I was “too sexy” to be funny or to play the lead. That motivated me to prove people wrong. I started doing stand-up comedy because I refused to be boxed in. When people told me I’d never make it, I worked harder.

I remember Sammy Shore once told me I should go home and go to law school because I’d never make it as a comic. So I doubled down. When the audition for “Up All Night” came along, they’d had Caroline Schlitt before me, and USA Network wanted someone “over the top sexy.” I was tired of hearing that phrase, so I leaned into it. I showed up to the audition with big hair, a tight low-cut dress, plugged in my blow dryer, and started blowing my hair on the spot. I just went wild. Three months later, I got the part. Tommy Lynch, my director, worked with me to shape the character in my kitchen. I said, “Let’s go completely over the top.” And that’s what we did.

I can’t mention “Up All Night” and ask about the late great Gilbert Gottfried!

Yes! Working with Gilbert was wonderful. My first new show will be dedicated to his memory. I’ll be running a lot of our footage together, and I even got to interview him a few years ago during COVID for my online show, “Rhonda Shear Social Hour.” We were all bored, so I produced it with my small team, and since everyone else was stuck at home too, nobody said no. I ended up interviewing about 150 people during that time. I’m so glad I got to work with Gilbert. He was a great guy, and I’ve stayed in touch with his wife. I never met his kids, but we’ve talked on the phone. I’m really happy he had that beautiful chapter in his life.

Clearly, comedy has been a cornerstone of your life. What really drew you to that? And what were those early years like as you found your voice as a stand-up?

It started as a defense mechanism. I was in LA before the #MeToo era, and you really had to navigate things carefully. There were men who would say, “If you don’t sleep with me, you’ll be blackballed.” I heard that more than once. But I also never put myself in bad situations. I remember one time at Paramount Studios. I was called in for a late afternoon meeting through my agent. I didn’t think anything of it, but when I got there, things got uncomfortable fast. The guy wanted to “act out” a love scene, and I said, “I’m leaving.” Thankfully, I never had a truly dangerous experience, but it was a sleazy time for women in entertainment. I never met anyone in a hotel room for an audition. I kept boundaries. I was raised with strong values, and that helped. Honestly, I’ve always been a nerd trapped in a bad girl’s body.

I dated comics, hung out in comedy circles, and loved improv. I wanted to challenge myself, so I took comedy improv classes. I started working with a partner I met in one of those classes and then began dating a comic named Bobby Kelton. Bobby had done 21 “Tonight Show” appearances when I met him. I’d been performing as part of a duo, but after spending time around him and other comics, I realized I wanted to try it solo. He wasn’t thrilled — he said, “I’m not going through this again,” but I was determined. I’d wait in line at clubs just for two minutes of stage time. It was brutal. Clubs rarely gave women stage time back then, so I started producing my own shows. I booked “Women in Comedy” nights at delis and other small venues. I was entrepreneurial even then. I approached Jamie Masada at the Laugh Factory and asked if we could do a night just for female comics. He said yes. Slowly but surely, I started getting stage time and eventually became a regular at the Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store, and The Improv. My name is still on the wall at The Comedy Store.

It was a grind. People constantly told me I was too pretty or too sexy to be funny. But I kept going, and eventually, I did all the TV shows. It was tough, but I earned it. My book talks about a lot of those experiences — how I became an entrepreneur, found love after 40, and learned to reinvent myself. It’s not just a memoir; it’s also a guide for people looking to start over later in life or switch careers.

Your book, “Up All Night: From Hollywood Bombshell to Lingerie Mogul, Life Lessons from an Accidental Feminist” is one that I can’t recommend enough. Few people get the opportunity to do a book like this. What did you learn about yourself through the process?

It’s funny, you know, I kept journals—not diaries, but notes about everything I did. For some reason, I haven’t gone back to read them. I had a ghostwriter initially, and he helped me organize things because my life jumps back and forth like a movie. People have even tried to shop it around, and honestly, it’s not so much about me as it is about the many women who went to L.A. during those years, trying to make it, then later becoming entrepreneurs. There’s so much story there.

Writing the book was a way to learn about myself. I wanted to talk about my journey, the struggles, and doing it all as a “good girl.” Honestly, if I’d played the game differently—slept around a little—I probably would’ve gotten further. But that wasn’t me, and I’m proud of that. I had major people pass through my life who went on to big things, but I didn’t play that way. Instead of dating the rich ones, I dated the poor comics, but I had a great time doing it.

The book also tells my love story. My husband and I reunited through Classmates.com. His wife had left him, and he was such a great guy, never unfaithful. We met when we were 12 and 13, and he broke up with me because I got “popular.” I was a cheerleader, and he was jealous. Years later, he came back when we were 22, asking for another chance. But I was like, “Where were you all this time?” I wouldn’t even come out of my bedroom when he came to visit. Around that time, Playboy entered my life for the first time.

Playboy came through New Orleans doing a feature called “Girls of the New South.” I met the photographer and told him I wasn’t planning to pose nude, but I wanted to meet him out of curiosity. He liked my look and said, “You can keep your clothes on. Let’s do something Southern.” So we shot on my college campus and in a Scarlet O’Hara-style dress from one of my pageants. I was fully dressed, but the photo ended up in Playboy. When it was published, people in New Orleans lost their minds. I was dethroned from a society title, Miss Floral Trail, because of it. Playboy got such a kick out of the scandal because I was literally covered head to toe. They even kept mentioning it in later issues. If that had happened today, it would’ve gone viral.

After that, I ran for public office against the man who was president of the Floral Trail Society. It was a small office called Register of Conveyances, which handled real estate transactions in New Orleans. I ran a legitimate campaign and only lost by 135 votes. Playboy wrote about it, “Playboy Model Runs for Office,” and suddenly I was getting press from around the world. I even sued to get reinstated as queen. It was wild, and the governor stood up for me. That whole saga could be its own movie.

Playboy continued to cross paths with me throughout my career. I later pitched them on doing “Women of Comedy,” because people kept telling me I was “too pretty” to be a comedian. I wanted to prove there were plenty of beautiful, funny women out there. Playboy ran the feature in 1991, the same year I landed “Up All Night.” The magazine did so well they asked me to do a celebrity pictorial not long after. That issue also featured Jerry Seinfeld on the cover and Jenny McCarthy’s first pictorial. It’s one of the most famous covers because there were so few men ever featured on Playboy’s front page.

Through the years, Playboy always treated me wonderfully. Hef was great to me. I was never a Playmate, but I was part of their extended family. My “Up All Night” layout was done tastefully and comedically; it was fun and empowering. Years later, after I’d launched Rhonda Shear Intimates with my husband, we were contacted by Crystal Hefner’s manager to create an intimate apparel line for her. We got her onto a Canadian shopping channel, but she was shy and not really comfortable selling live. Hef wanted her home early, so logistically it was tough. Still, it was a fun collaboration.

And for the record, all the negative stuff people have said about Hef, I never saw that. I spent plenty of time at the mansion, and it was always respectful. If a man behaved inappropriately, Hef would have him thrown out immediately. You couldn’t even get into that place unless you were invited and cleared. It wasn’t some sleazy free-for-all. Hef was protective of everyone who came through those gates.

You’ve lived such an incredible life; this only scratches the surface. Hopefully, people will pick up your book after hearing this. When you look back, what lessons have stuck with you the most? What helped guide you through it all?

The simplest one: don’t take no for an answer. It sounds cliché, but it’s true. If you really love something, it doesn’t feel like work; you just keep going until it happens. When people ask me about launching products, they worry someone will steal their idea. I tell them, “If you don’t get it out there, no one will ever know about it.” When I launched the Ahh Bra, we sold 35 million units. People copied it left and right, but that’s just how it goes. You can’t patent most clothing, but being the first and believing in your product makes all the difference.

When my husband and I first started, we were living in L.A. and selling on Home Shopping Network. I said, “If we move to Florida, where they’re headquartered, we’ll get more airtime.” That’s exactly what happened. We moved, and whenever a vendor dropped out, I got a 3 a.m. call asking if I could fill a 5 a.m. slot, and I always said yes. That willingness to show up opened every door we have today. I’ve said yes to too many things sometimes, but it’s given me this wonderfully eclectic career that I wouldn’t trade for anything.

So what’s next? You mentioned another book idea, the show, and all your ongoing work. You’re not exactly someone who slows down.

The studio itself is a huge project—12,000 square feet of production space. It’s incredible. My ghostwriter actually reached back out recently and said, “You need to write another book now.” I told him I’m rebooting the show, acting again, and living this full-circle moment. He said, “That’s your next book.” I told him I already had the title: “Badass Bitch After 60,” and he loved it! [laughs]

For now, though, the focus is the show. I want it to be a success and connect with both longtime fans and new audiences. There’s such a hunger for fun, lighthearted entertainment again. I understand the world of basic cable, but YouTube is a new adventure. It’s exciting to learn this new platform while blending it with my experience from the ’90s.

My husband and I are still balancing both businesses, “Up All Night” and Rhonda Shear Intimates. We split time between our Florida home and our place in North Carolina. I feel grateful every day. I’ve had an amazing life, full of love, laughter, and creativity. I keep my family name alive through my brands—it’s my way of honoring my parents. They always encouraged me to chase my dreams as long as I finished college, and they loved my husband even back when he was just the neighborhood kid swimming in our pool. My mom lived to see us marry, and she was thrilled.

We’ve had our big Barbie Dream House years, 10,000 square feet full of parties and charity events, and now we’ve downsized, but life is beautiful. I love my husband, my dogs, good food, and good people. I’m a glass-half-full person. I truly love life.

That’s so inspiring. You’ve done so much, and the excitement you have for this next chapter really comes through; it resonates with everyone watching you.

Rhonda Shear: Thank you. I do have a deep appreciation for every moment now. When you hit your 60s, you realize how precious time is. I’m healthy, my husband’s healthy, and I’m grateful for that. I also love helping young people. Maybe because I don’t have biological kids, I see the people I mentor as my own. Watching them succeed makes me feel so fulfilled.

That’s awesome. We’re so excited for this “Up All Night” revival and can’t wait to see you back on our screens on the weekend. Thanks for giving us a glimpse behind the curtain as it’s all coming together! And I’m looking forward to the next book!

Thank you so much. I really appreciate it. Hopefully, another book will follow, but for now, it’s full steam ahead on “Up All Night.” Thank you for such a great interview!

Thank you, Rhonda. I’m happy to do it. I love your energy and creative spirit. Congratulations on everything; you’ve truly built something special.

Thanks so much, honey. Take care. We’ll talk again soon!

