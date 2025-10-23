Rock Legends BON JOVI Announces Return To Touring In 2026

BON JOVI, the GRAMMY Award®-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band and one of history’s most iconic live acts, announced a series of global concert dates that will mark the band’s much-anticipated return to live touring with shows in New York, London, Dublin and Edinburgh starting in July of 2026 at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden. The tour is produced by Live Nation, the full itinerary is below and at www.BonJovi.com .

The tour announcement comes after a much documented vocal cord surgery and rehab process seen in the critically acclaimed Hulu docu-series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. Speaking to today’s announcement, Jon Bon Jovi said, “There is a lot of joy in this announcement – joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together. I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience – I get to stand in the WE of our concerts. And I’ve spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again, I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!”

BON JOVI TOUR DATES:

Tuesday, July 7 New York, Madison Square Garden

Thursday, July 9 New York, Madison Square Garden

Sunday, July 12 New York, Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, July 14 New York, Madison Square Garden

Friday, August 28 Edinburgh, UK, Murrayfield Stadium

Sunday, August 30: Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park

Friday, September 4 London, UK, Wembley Stadium

TICKETS – NYC: Fans can sign up now at bonjovi.com to access the artist presale, powered by Seated, which begins on Monday, October 27 at 10am ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, October 31 at 10am ET at bonjovi.com .

TICKETS – UK/IRELAND: Fans can preorder FOREVER (Legendary Edition) at shop.bonjovi.com to access the presale beginning Monday, October 27 at Noon local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, October 31 at 9am local time at bonjovi.com .

In tandem with today’s tour announcement, the band will release their latest studio album FOREVER (Legendary Edition) out Friday which is a star-studded collaboration album featuring reimagined takes on the band’s latest songs from their FOREVER album with some of the biggest names in music. See below for TRACKLISTING which includes a diverse array of artists including Bruce Springsteen, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Jason Isbell, Carin Leon, Joe Elliott, Robbie Williams, Avril Lavigne and more.

BON JOVI: FOREVER (LEGENDARY EDITION) – Tracl Listing:

1. Red, White, and Jersey

2. Legendary (with James Bay)

3. We Made It Look Easy (with Robbie Williams)

4. Living Proof (with Jelly Roll)

5. Waves (with Jason Isbell)

6. Seeds (with Ryan Tedder)

7. Kiss The Bride (with Billy Falcon)

8. The People’s House (with The War & Treaty)

9. Walls Of Jericho (with Joe Elliott)

10. I Wrote You A Song (with Lainey Wilson)

11. Living In Paradise (with Avril Lavigne)

12. My First Guitar (with Marcus King)

13. Hollow Man (with Bruce Springsteen)

14. We Made It Look Easy / Hicimos Que Pareciera Fácil (with Carin León)

ABOUT BON JOVI:

Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, an extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone, Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band.

