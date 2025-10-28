An Evening with The Bundys: ‘Married with Children’ Cast Reunites Live at The Wiltern in 2026!

Fans of the iconic sitcom Married with Children are in for a night of laughter and nostalgia when the original cast reunites for An Evening with The Bundys: The Married with Children Cast Reunion at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026.

For the first time in years, Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino will reunite live on one stage for an unforgettable celebration of Married with Children — the boundary-breaking comedy that redefined television and shaped a generation of humor. Fans can expect never-before-heard stories, rare behind-the-scenes moments, and plenty of laughs as the Bundys relive their most outrageous and iconic memories together.

Presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Thursday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

$2 from every ticket will benefit Race to Erase MS, an organization dedicated to the treatment and ultimate cure of Multiple Sclerosis. For more information, visit erasems.org.

Produced in partnership with Ben Brucato of BLUNT MGMT.

About Married with Children

The less-than-lovable Bundys are a radical departure from the saccharine-sweet TV families popular since the days of Father Knows Best. With offbeat humor and unflinching honesty, Married… paints a more realistic picture of middle-class existence, warts and all. Al Bundy (Ed O’Neill) is a shoe salesman who is fond of frequently reliving his doubtful 15 seconds of fame on the football field. Al is terrified of the all-too-frequent amorous advances of his ditsy wife Peggy (Katey Sagal), who spends most of Al’s wages at the salon and the mall. They have two teenage kids: stunning but superficial party animal Kelly (Christina Applegate) and egocentric Bud (David Faustino). Married for 16 semi-blissful years, Peggy and Al have found that the secret to a happy marriage is to accept one another’s idiosyncrasies.